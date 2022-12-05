Justin Thomas park
A Rutland Recreation and Parks Department worker takes down the swing set at Justin Thomas Memorial Park on Monday. The park is getting new equipment as part of a 25-year upgrade.

 Gordon Dritschilo / staff photo

Justin Thomas Memorial Park probably wasn’t getting many visitors over the next few months anyway, Recreation Superintendent Kim Peters said.

City workers began taking down the park’s play structures on Monday, making room for new equipment to be installed early in the summer.

