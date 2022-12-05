Justin Thomas Memorial Park probably wasn’t getting many visitors over the next few months anyway, Recreation Superintendent Kim Peters said.
City workers began taking down the park’s play structures on Monday, making room for new equipment to be installed early in the summer.
“We wanted to get it down now, that way it gives us some time,” Peters said.
New equipment has been ordered and is expected to arrive in June, Peters said. With playground attendance dropping sharply along with the temperature, she said getting the old structures out early will minimize inconvenience while offering more visibility to fundraising campaigns for the park’s renovation.
“This is a community build,” she said. “Fundraising is heavily involved because the entire park cost is about $115,000.”
The department has $40,000 in grants. Private fundraising has pulled together about $45,000, leaving the city needing another $30,000, Peters said.
“I’m not concerned at all,” Peters said. “The Thomas family is really behind us. They have done, in just three months, such a great job.”
The Thomas family raised money to upgrade the Madison Street playground following Justin’s sudden death from a rare form of meningitis in 1997.
With the 25th anniversary of the park’s opening approaching, Roy Thomas, Justin’s father, has been leading fundraising efforts to replace equipment that recreation department officials said has begun to show its age.
Peters said the new equipment should largely resemble the structures it is replacing; the layout will be essentially unchanged. In addition to replacing the 25-year-old play structures, Peters said the project will replace the 75-year-old fence and the park’s pavilion.
Donations can be made to the Rutland Recreation and Parks Department or through Grace Congregational Church.
