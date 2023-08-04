Justin Thomas Park
Justin Thomas Memorial Park on Madison Street will reopen this weekend following a redesign and installation of a new play structure.

 JIM SABATASO / staff photo

The Thomas family is inviting Rutland to come out and play on Sunday.

Justin Thomas Memorial Park will have a “soft reopening” on Sunday, one year after the Thomas family launched a $100,000 fundraising campaign to have it refurbished. Organizer Roy Thomas said they plan to do a larger grand opening in the fall.

