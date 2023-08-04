The Thomas family is inviting Rutland to come out and play on Sunday.
Justin Thomas Memorial Park will have a “soft reopening” on Sunday, one year after the Thomas family launched a $100,000 fundraising campaign to have it refurbished. Organizer Roy Thomas said they plan to do a larger grand opening in the fall.
“Unfortunately, there were some things that just didn’t quite come together in time,” said Thomas, who will be on hand with his family for the opening. “There isn’t going to be any food or any big fanfare, but we’ll be there to welcome everyone, get people playing on the new play structure.”
Thomas and his family were on vacation in Atlanta in 1997 when his son Justin suddenly contracted a rare form of meningitis, dying within 24 hours. He said he came back to Rutland and wanted to find a way to memorialize his son, and hit upon then-Recreation Superintendent Leif Dahlin’s “adopt-a-park” program. The Thomas family raised $30,000 in cash donations and another $50,000 worth of in-kind contributions and the following year, Justin Thomas Park opened.
Last year, with the park nearing the quarter-century mark, and the well-used play structure wearing out, the Thomas family donated $25,000 to kick off an effort to refurbish the park. Thomas said Friday they raised more than $110,000.
Tyler Dahlin, parks and facilities director for the Rutland Recreation and Parks Department and the son of Leif Dahlin, said there were a number of changes to the park, but one feature should still feel very familiar.
“The play structure is the centerpiece,” he said. “That was replaced to the exact likeness of the old structure. The hope is, people will see the new structure and think it was the old one.”
Dahlin said the $92,000 structure was paid for entirely by the fundraising campaign.
“None of that money had to come from the city at all,” he said. “We did the installation. As we speak, we’re finishing the wood chips beneath it.”
The swing set and gazebo were both refurbished. Dahlin said local mason Leighton Thayer built a new retaining wall, creating a new seating area for parents, and that the final piece will be a new fence installed by Skip Pratico with the help of the department.
“It’s going to be a nice, black aluminum fence,” he said. “We want to get the structure back open for kids to be on it. ... Then we’ll do a grand reopening to do the justice it should have for being such a beautiful location.”