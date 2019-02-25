A juvenile is facing charges in Family Court after town police say he set fire to the cab of a box truck.
According to a release from Rutland Town Police Captain Ted Washburn, on Friday, at 2:04 p.m., Rutland Town Police were dispatched to Earle’s Truck Repair at 39 North Campbell Road for a reported fire. State Police dispatchers said a caller had witnessed two juveniles in the woods near the fire and heard what sounded like an explosion.
Washburn said the two juveniles were located and questioned. One was cited to appear in Rutland County Superior Court Family Division at a later date to face “the delinquency act of Setting Fires.”
At the scene on Friday, Rutland Town Fire Chief Frank Cioffi said his department had the fire under control in short order and the damage was confined to the cab of the box truck. A nearby propane tanker was undamaged, and according to the fire department, it was empty of fuel and out of commission.
