MONTPELIER — Elizabeth “Bibba” Kahn, a Spanish and French teacher at Main Street Middle School, was named 2020 Vermont Teacher of the Year at a lively Tuesday ceremony.
The school gym was packed with excited students, who were unaware of Kahn’s award. She has taught 5th-, 7th- and 8th-grade students at the school for the past five years.
“Students and staff, I know you are curious as to why we are gathering today, as well as we have so many guests and media organizations in attendance — in a few moments we will learn what has brought us together,” Principal Pam Arnold said to the audience, before passing the proceedings to Agency of Education Secretary Dan French.
“One of your teachers has been chosen to be Vermont’s Teacher of the Year,” French said.
“This teacher, your teacher, has been described by her colleagues as incredibly engaging and deeply thoughtful, who collaborates closely with her colleagues to improve learning in your school. She is bright, creative, passionate and energetic and she came highly recommended by her fellow teachers, all of you students, and your parents and your community,” he added.
French said the teacher had described herself as a “middle school teacher to her bones,” noting that she grew up in Montpelier, left and taught in other parts of the country before returning to her hometown to teach at MSMS.
“It’s my honor to introduce to you the Vermont 2020 teacher of the Year, Elizabeth ‘Bibba’ Kahn,” French added, to thunderous applause, clapping and cheering. “It’s a tremendous honor for you and your school and certainly Ms. Kahn.”
Kahn, by all accounts, has an impressive résumé, history and backstory.
Born in Berlin, she grew up in Montpelier and attended its elementary and middle schools before graduating from The Taft School in Waterford, Connecticut.
Kahn received a bachelor’s degree in French and Spanish and a master’s degree in French from Middlebury College. She spent 12 years teaching at other middle schools around the country and five years developing and leading student travel programs in Europe and Africa for Putney Student Travel, a travel company operated by former Gov. Peter Shumlin and his brother.
At MSMS, she was noted for working closely with her foreign language colleagues and is a member of the school’s volunteer technology committee. She is also a member of the teacher leadership team and initiated opportunities to address issues and concerns around student access and potential barriers to learning.
“This is an incredible honor,” Kahn said. “But no teacher works in isolation. We always look to our students and our colleagues for inspiration, fresh perspectives and to challenge our thinking, and I’m so lucky to work with some of the best around.
“Over the past six years, I have been shaped indelibly by the people sitting in these bleachers and I can’t wait as Teacher of the Year to showcase the tremendous work going on in Montpelier, as well as across the state and to work with teachers all around Vermont to advocate for all students, so thank you guys very, very much,” she added.
Accolades came from Arnold and Superintendent Libby Bonesteel.
“Main Street Middle School is grateful that Madame Kahn found her way back here five years ago,” Arnold said. “Some of the reasons she was selected for this recognition include how she proactively connects with students and families to build relationships that support student achievement. She thinks deeply about her students and their learning.”
When reviewing nominees with school principals, Bonesteel said Arnold’s “quick and strong” advocacy for Kahn stood out and she became “an immediate choice” to consider. Bonesteel said a visit to Kahn’s class helped convince her to nominate Kahn after seeing her do a warmup activity with students.
“There was Bibba, speaking fluent French, no English, arms flying, pointing and gesturing to make sure everyone in the room knew what she was saying,” Bonesteel said. “Kids had their eyes glued on her.
“The state of Vermont could not have chosen a better teacher for the Teacher of the Year. I truly can’t wait to see what Bibba does and how she takes this role to the rest of the state,” she added.
In media interviews afterwards in her classroom, Kahn explained her nickname, Bibba, came from her younger brother, who couldn’t pronounce Elizabeth when he was little.
Kahn said she fell in love with teaching as a volunteer in Ghana.
“My first lesson, I thought, ‘This is what I want to do,” Kahn said.
She added that the secret of being a successful teacher was getting to know her students and building a mutual respect, and incorporating games, singing and activities while learning.
Jim Murphy, chairman of the Montpelier-Roxbury Public Schools District, applauded Kahn’s selection for Teacher of the Year.
“She’s a fantastic teacher, and I think she exemplifies the great work of this district and what great teaching can be,” Murphy said. “My son studied with her and absolutely loves her, and her enthusiasm, her dedication, her smarts — it all shines through and I think it’s all been recognized today.”
As Teacher of the Year, beginning in January, Kahn will travel statewide visiting schools and working with other teachers. She will represent Vermont at the National Teacher of the Year program in Washington, D.C., in the spring. And on Dec. 5, Kahn will be honored at the University of Vermont’s Outstanding Teacher Day.
Distinguished finalists for the award this year included Bethany Morrisey, an elementary teacher at Salisbury Community School, and Emily Therrien, a 10th-grade English and social studies teacher at Randolph Union High School.
