Mayor Michael Doenges said Tracy Kapusta has been doing the city clerk’s job well enough that he wants her to keep doing it.
Doenges officially nominated Kapusta for the position on Monday.
Updated: April 18, 2023 @ 6:56 pm
Mayor Michael Doenges said Tracy Kapusta has been doing the city clerk's job well enough that he wants her to keep doing it.
Doenges officially nominated Kapusta for the position on Monday.
The Board of Aldermen promptly tabled the motion — following its standard procedure — to give board members time to speak with Kapusta ahead of a confirmation vote at the next meeting.
Kapusta, 52, who has worked as assistant city clerk for seven years, stepped up as interim town clerk when Doenges fired longtime Clerk Henry Heck last month. Doenges said he initially talked to Kapusta about offering her the job, but that she rebuffed him.
“I was very happy and content where I was, and my position was union,” she said on Tuesday — as city clerk, she would be moving from union to management. “I love my little union.”
Kapusta said that changed as she did the job on an interim basis.
“I felt like I could do it just as good as anyone else, so I asked him if I could apply,” she said.
Doenges said he had been talking to other candidates but was happy to hear Kapusta was interested, saying that not only was she familiar with all the duties from her time in the office, she was also on board with his vision for City Hall.
“Tracy is very excited to digitize the clerk’s office,” he said. “Tracy’s very excited to review the way we do things. ... There’s a very limited amount of ways to apply for a business license with the city. By digitizing that process, we open up things for small businesses. ... She ran it for the last month flawlessly and even found issues she’s cleaned up since. I have full confidence ... she will help the city be more accessible to the citizens as a whole.”
Prior to starting at City Hall, Kapusta said she worked in banking and as a compliance analyst at Rutland Regional Medical Center.
She said she saw the wisdom in Doenges’ plans, especially with the state digitizing liquor license applications.
The board confirmed Doenges’ first three appointments on Monday, keeping Kim Peters as recreation superintendent by a 10-1 vote, and rehiring Zoning Administrator Andrew Strniste and Building Inspector Mark Sadierski, 9-2.
Doenges said he is speaking to someone local he hopes to hire as the new commissioner of public works, and said he hopes to name someone to that post, as well as nominate a full-time city attorney by the end of next month.
gordon.dritschilo
@rutlandherald.com
City Reporter
Gordon has been a reporter for the Rutland Herald for nearly 20 years. A Castleton State College graduate, he's covered beats from the West county to the city, cops and courts and everything in between.
Elections have consequences. Just ask Henry Heck. The Mayor now has a "yes-person" as his clerk- someone who appears to agree with everything he wants to do right down to his choices for breakfast. That was likely not the case with Mr. Heck. I'll just say that something doesn't feel right about all of this.
