Mayor Michael Doenges said Tracy Kapusta has been doing the city clerk’s job well enough that he wants her to keep doing it.

Doenges officially nominated Kapusta for the position on Monday.

gordon.dritschilo@rutlandherald.com

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

City Reporter

Gordon has been a reporter for the Rutland Herald for nearly 20 years. A Castleton State College graduate, he's covered beats from the West county to the city, cops and courts and everything in between.

(1) comment

Just sayin'
Just sayin'

Elections have consequences. Just ask Henry Heck. The Mayor now has a "yes-person" as his clerk- someone who appears to agree with everything he wants to do right down to his choices for breakfast. That was likely not the case with Mr. Heck. I'll just say that something doesn't feel right about all of this.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.