Tara Kelly said she would love to stick around, but duty calls.
Kelly, who has served as the city's zoning administrator since 2016, has said she intends to step down because of family obligations.
"I'm going to be splitting a lot of time between the Cape and Rutland," Kelly said. "Right now, during COVID, I was able to do some of that and doing a fair amount of remote work, but obviously that's not in the city's best interest."
Kelly said she will stay on until a replacement is named and to help with the transition.
"I'm available until no longer needed," she said.
Mayor David Allaire said he will advertise the position soon.
Allaire said Kelly's departure would be a loss for the city.
"I've got a good relationship with her," he said. "I trust her judgment. It's unfortunate she has to leave, but it's understandable."
Kelly took over the office in 2016, having previously run the Rutland Area Farm and Food Link and worked at Rutland Regional Planning Commission. She oversaw a shift in her office's role, being more actively involved in city planning efforts. One such undertaking was upgrading the city's parcel maps.
"It improves the data for our purposes — for the city to map things — but it also provides information to the public," she said.
Also, Kelly helped design and oversee the city-owned properties program, which takes blighted properties seized at tax sale and gets them into the hands of people who will restore them as homes. Rutland Redevelopment Authority Executive Director Brennan Duffy said she was instrumental in that program.
"Certainly, she spent a lot of time and effort working through the process of how that was going to be done," he said. "Some of them have been very difficult, and she's done a very nice job of moving the process along."
Duffy said he was sorry on a personal level to see Kelly go.
"She's very competent, she's done a nice job, and she's very good to work with," he said.
More generally, Kelly said she strove to make the office and its processes user friendly.
"I'm proud of that level of service," she said.
Kelly said she is not sure what she will do next professionally.
"It's a little bit scary," she said. "I have to figure all that out one step at a time."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.