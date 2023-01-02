KFC traffic
Vehicles wait in line outside Kentucky Fried Chicken in Rutland on Monday afternoon. Lines have regularly stretched up South Main Street and Strongs Avenue creating congestion since the restaurant reopened on Saturday.

 Gordon Dritschilo / Staff Photo

Kentucky Fried Chicken reopened after just more than three years on Saturday. Traffic outside the South Main Street restaurant has repeatedly backed up since.

The line of cars trying to get into — or even just passed — the restaurant’s parking lot crossed the intersection with Strongs Avenue early Saturday afternoon; traffic backed up along Strongs for a time Sunday.

gordon.dritschilo@rutlandherald.com

City Reporter

Gordon has been a reporter for the Rutland Herald for nearly 20 years. A Castleton State College graduate, he's covered beats from the West county to the city, cops and courts and everything in between.

(1) comment

moons0522
moons0522

Build Rutlanders what they want and they will come. And let's not forget the same problems at Starbucks when they opened.

