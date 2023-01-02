Kentucky Fried Chicken reopened after just more than three years on Saturday. Traffic outside the South Main Street restaurant has repeatedly backed up since.
The line of cars trying to get into — or even just passed — the restaurant’s parking lot crossed the intersection with Strongs Avenue early Saturday afternoon; traffic backed up along Strongs for a time Sunday.
The line of cars was out of the parking lot and up South Main Street again at lunchtime Monday, and by early afternoon, police scanner talk described at least three complaints about the traffic.
Mayor David Allaire said Monday that nobody had contacted him directly about the situation, but that he had heard second-hand that the owner of the neighboring car wash had expressed concerns about access to that property. Allaire also said he had discussed the situation with the city police chief and that he had not heard reports of any accidents more severe than a possible “fender-bender.”
“They said there’s been police presence, not directly at the site, but monitoring it, both city and state police,” Allaire said.
The Vermont Department of Health closed the local KFC in 2019. An inspection in August 2019 found 12 violations related to maintenance and cleaning practices. The state conducted a follow-up inspection after receiving a complaint in September and found the problems had gotten worse.
The franchise owner, a Canadian company, then decided to demolish the restaurant and rebuild, a process that was delayed by the pandemic.
While getting out of the KFC parking lot could be difficult during high-traffic times in the past — especially for drivers hoping to make a left onto South Main Street — Allaire said getting in had not created traffic problems that he could remember.
“If you’re coming north, and you’re trying to cross the traffic going there, you’re not going to make it,” he said. “I love Kentucky Fried Chicken, but I’m holding off until things calm down there.”
Attempts to contact the management of KFC were unsuccessful Monday afternoon.
(1) comment
Build Rutlanders what they want and they will come. And let's not forget the same problems at Starbucks when they opened.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.