KFC is going into the bin.
The owners of the South Main Street KFC, which closed voluntarily last year after numerous health-code violations, are seeking a permit to tear the building down and start over again. A call to the owner, Canada-based company Franchise Management, was not returned Wednesday.
“My understanding is they’re planning to rebuild, but they haven’t submitted anything yet in terms of rebuilding,” Zoning Administrator Tara Kelly said Wednesday.
Because the building is in a gateway business district, a zoning permit is required for the demolition, and the Development Review Board met on the application Wednesday. Engineer Tim Freitag said the owners had determined the building was beyond repair and they planned to replace it with a “brand new, state-of-the-art facility with improvements both internally and externally.”
The restaurant has been closed since September, when an inspector from the Vermont Department of Health found that violations noted during an inspection the previous month had gotten worse. Those included improper maintenance or cleaning of walls, floors and ceilings, inadequate plumbing maintenance, sinks for hand washing not being kept clean and bathrooms not being adequately ventilated.
On top of that, the restaurant had broken floor tiles and water leaking from floor drains into the basement.
Prior to the closure, the owners had said they were planning renovations for the fall that would bring the building up to code. The state received several complaints that triggered the second inspection.
Freitag said they plan to saw-cut the pavement around the exterior and remove everything, installing structural fill along with filter fabric to prevent erosion. He said they talked about topping it with soil and grass but decided that was impractical for winter and opted for stone instead.
He said they were actively looking at site plan layouts for a new KFC and expected to have a proposal in a few months.
“The goal is to jump-start the redevelopment,” he said. “This is an activity they can start in the winter months.”
gordon.dritschilo
@rutlandherald.com
