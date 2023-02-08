The Board of Aldermen would like the Development Review Board to take another look at traffic around Kentucky Fried Chicken.
When the rebuilt fast-food restaurant on South Main Street reopened after almost a three-year hiatus at the end of December, the line in the drive-through lane frequently was backed up onto the street and sometimes even down Strongs Avenue, creating a traffic hazard.
Many people guessed it would clear up after the novelty had worn off, but Alderwoman Sharon Davis said on Monday she still is getting complaints from nearby businesses a month later.
“We’re all glad Kentucky Fried Chicken’s here, don’t misunderstand, but it’s definitely getting to be a problem at certain times of day with backup,” Davis said toward the end of the Board of Aldermen meeting.
The site’s previous layout included a parking area on the southern side of the property. The new configuration seems to have abandoned that in favor of parking spaces to the south of the building. Davis noted that the design lacks room for cars to get in and out of the spaces when other vehicles are in line for the drive-through, which she said likely contributes to the congestion.
Alderman William Gillam said he’d also heard traffic complaints from neighboring businesses and that people were parking in other lots to access the restaurant by foot.
Mayor David Allaire said the city police continue to monitor the traffic situation around the restaurant.
Davis said the DRB is not directly answerable to the Board of Aldermen but said that she hopes the aldermen could prevail upon the DRB to give the site some further review. The aldermen voted unanimously to refer the issue to the DRB.
Zoning Administrator Andrew Strniste said on Tuesday he was unsure what the DRB could do.
“That’s tricky in itself because the application period has lapsed,” he said. “I would have to sit down and ask the legal department what ability the DRB has to call it back.”
Strniste said from what he could recall of the permit hearings prior to construction, the restaurant’s representatives said they expected to focus more on drive-through customers than sit-down service, and that while there were questions regarding the drive-through lane, there was no traffic study. He said from looking at the site plan, problems with accessing the parking spaces or other parts of the lot could be a result of cars in the drive-through lane not being as far to the left as they should be.
“Once the novelty and nostalgia wears off, we can evaluate if these issues are going to persist,” he said.
A call to the Maine-based Franchise Management, which owns the restaurant, was not immediately returned on Wednesday.
