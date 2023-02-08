KFC South Main St
The newly opened KFC on South Main Street in Rutland is seen here on Wednesday. More than a month after opening, traffic continues cause headaches for drivers, prompting the Board of Aldermen to ask the Development Review Board to take another look at site plans for the property.

 JIM SABATASO / staff photo

The Board of Aldermen would like the Development Review Board to take another look at traffic around Kentucky Fried Chicken.

When the rebuilt fast-food restaurant on South Main Street reopened after almost a three-year hiatus at the end of December, the line in the drive-through lane frequently was backed up onto the street and sometimes even down Strongs Avenue, creating a traffic hazard.

gordon.dritschilo@rutlandherald.com

City Reporter

Gordon has been a reporter for the Rutland Herald for nearly 20 years.

