BENNINGTON — Police have arrested a man, whose racial harassing of Kiah Morris, then a state representative, led to her decision not to seek re-election, for allegedly buying large-capacity gun magazines in violation of state law.
Max B. Misch, 36, of Bennington, was charged with possession and transportation of large-capacity ammunition-feeding devices after executing a search warrant his home Wednesday and seizing “evidence supporting the above allegation,” according to State Police.
Vermont State Police began investigating the allegation on Jan. 25.
Vermont Attorney General T.J. Donovan announced last month that the state would not be bringing criminal charges against Misch and others for directing hate speech toward Morris, a Bennington Democratic and the only black woman in the Vermont Legislature.
A series of incidents of racial harassment toward Morris that started in March 2016 led her to step down from her re-election campaign due concern for the safety of herself and her family.
Lt. Gov. David Zuckerman tweeted a response to the arrest Wednesday evening.
“Turns out maybe there are ways to prosecute when there is a will to. Sadly our communities of color have understood that for a long time,” Zuckerman tweeted.
Misch was cited to appear in Bennington criminal court Thursday. The case is being prosecuted by the Vermont Attorney General’s Office, according to State Police.
