KILLINGTON — Charles “Chuck” Claffey won a three-year seat on the Select Board with 202 votes, defeating Patty Job McGrath, who received 110 votes.
The general fund budget of $4,676,767 passed with 216 voting “yes” and 94 voting “no.” Article 4, asking if voters would bond not more than $1 million for the reconstruction and rehabilitation of East Mountain Road and Dean Hill Road, passed with 229 voting “yes” and 80 voting “no.”
Article 5, asking if voters would bond not more than $4,775,000 for a public safety building on Killington Road, passed with 207 voting “yes” and 105 voting “no.” Article 6, asking if voters would bond not more than $588,000 for Tropical Storm Irene bridge replacement projects, passed with 243 voting “yes” and 65 voting “no.” All other articles passed.
— Keith Whitcomb, Jr.
