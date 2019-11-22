KILLINGTON — Killington Resort's management is in the unusual position of hoping it doesn't snow.
With the FIS Women's World Cup a week away, taking place Nov. 29-Dec. 1, the mountain has enough snow and crews there are concentrating on making sure the surface is just right.
"The whole purpose is to make the surface harder and harder and more durable," Jeff Temple, Killington's director of mountain operations and facility maintenance, said Friday. "If you get too much, you have to plow that off. Once you get the surface the way you want it, you don't want to till in more. ... You'd like it in other places, but not necessarily on the race course."
Temple said that officials from FIS — the full name of which translates into English as "International Ski Federation" — will inspect the trail and if they decide the surface needs to be harder, workers will literally inject water into it every 4 to 6 inches.
"It makes all these icicles in the snow structure itself," he said.
Preparations are moving along off the slope as well. Temple said a variety of gear is on its way up the mountain including tents, hundreds of feet of fencing, air bags for crash hazards, scaffolding for TV crews and a variety of other infrastructure for both the top and the bottom.
"I think we probably have every bus in the state of Vermont here," he said. "It's all very engineered and choreographed."
This is Killington's fourth year hosting the event. Last year, it drew an estimated 39,000 people over the three-day weekend, and a similar crowd is expected this year.
"Everybody recognizes the influx and the economic jolt it gives the area," Killington Pico Area Association Executive Director Michael Coppinger said. "There are a lot of business owners who are opening new shops, restaurants, scrambling to be ready."
Coppinger said state estimates say the event brings roughly $750,000 directly into the greater Rutland area.
"Statewide, it was going as high as $2 million," he said. "People are stopping at the border for gas and all those other things, staying outside the Killington area."
Nate Freund, owner of Sushi Yoshi, said he did specific specials just for the World Cup in the first couple years, but abandoned that practice.
"There's such an overwhelming number of people flooding the town that it's better to keep it simple and stick to business as usual," he said, noting that he does, however, triple his staff for the weekend. "We put probably twice as much staff on as we do for the Spartan Race."
Freund said the economic impact of the World Cup was undeniable.
"It probably increases our bottom line in the month of November by 200%," he said. "It's huge. From a business-owner perspective, this event checks all the boxes as far a being great for the community."
It's also a target-rich environment for the regional marketing effort, which has focused in part on getting tourists to relocate permanently to Vermont.
"A lot of the people who've moved here came from other ski communities where housing is much more expensive," organizer Steve Costello said. "We have a booth there. ... We think it's a really great opportunity."
Temple said there were also intangible benefits.
"All these girls in the racing programs — these are their heroes," he said. "When the race starts, when that first racer comes over the pitch at Superstar, it's very emotional."
