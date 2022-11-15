KILLINGTON — The local ski season starts Thursday.
Killington Resort announced on Tuesday that it would open at noon on Thursday for Killington Season Pass, Beast 365 and Ikon pass-holders. For everyone else, the resort opens at 9 a.m. on Friday. Skiing will be on two trails off the north ridge, Rhyme and Reason.
“Our conditions report is going to call out four trails, because it’s upper and lower,” said Killington spokeswoman Kristel Killary. “We’re also going to have a terrain park open.”
Killary said snowmaking crews have been working around the clock to make up for time lost to a warm autumn.
“They did get to test the system three or four weeks ago when temperatures dropped, so at least they knew everything was working,” she said. “They really got to work on Sunday, and they haven’t turned to guns off.”
Some natural snow is on the way over night and today.
“We’re supposed to get two to four inches tomorrow — hugely looking forward to that,” said Brogan McGrath at The Inn at Long Trail. “We’re excited to be getting the mountain open and hopefully getting the business up here again. It’s been a pretty quiet November.”
McGrath said he also was eager to get back out on his skis.
Skiers will have to walk from the lift to the start of the trail — Killary said the next goal will to have snowcover top-to-bottom on the two trails — and will have to boot up at their cars because the K1 Base Lodge has not yet reopened from construction.
Food and beverages will be available at the Peak Lodge and Subie Shack at the base of the North Ridge Quad, and port-o-potties will be available at the base area.
The announcement also noted that Killington is “going cashless” this year, but will take Samsung, Google and Apple Pay, and all major credit cards.
Killary said K1 will be partially open by Thanksgiving, when Killington again hosts the FIS Women’s World Cup. She said the late start to snowmaking had some at the resort nervous about being ready for the competition.
“Yesterday, I was finally feeling confident,” she said. “Before yesterday, it was a nail-biter.”
