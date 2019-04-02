KILLINGTON — The town was renamed for the ski resort that fuels its economy, and now the Killington Pico Area Association has a permanent, public center where townspeople, the mountain and business owners can connect and discuss the future of their home.
“This is the culmination of a six-year plan for the organization, to be able to purchase this building and really control its future and its destiny,” said Michael Coppinger, executive director for the Killington Pico Area Association. “It serves as a stop for visitors and people who are coming through the area, and it really gives them a sense of arrival. That they’ve arrived at Killington.”
The building, which has the words “Killington Welcome Center” emblazoned on its roof, bustled with chamber members, local journalists, resort officials and Killington residents who met and mingled over wine served by Beth Sarandrea, who also serves on the board of directors.
Attendees were greeted by the brightly-colored watercolors of Peter Huntoon displaying local downtown areas and Bruce Pike photography while celebratory presentations of area businesses such as The Foundry, the Pickle Barrel and Jax Nightclub shone out from standing displays.
Old ski videos played alongside massive displays by companies like Long Trail Brewing while a pianist churned out Billy Joel tunes and other classics as directors prepared for the ceremonial cutting of the red ribbon hung across the porch entryway of Killington’s new designated space, which Coppinger said had been a challenge for the community.
On March 13, that changed when the Killington Pico Area Association closed on the well-known building facing the mouth of the Killington access road.
Coppinger, who is celebrating his 17th month as the organization’s first full-time executive director, said Killington enjoyed a spectacular ski and snowboard season, and the town’s real estate market is only improving sales-wise, especially with the $25 million in improvements at the resort itself.
Killington’s next venture? Coppinger said in addition to working on its virtual welcome center online, the group hopes to hit the hitching market and provide lovebirds with more options to celebrate their nuptials.
“We’re dubbing it ‘married in the mountains.’ ... Weddings are certainly another huge industry that we can help with,” Coppinger said. “Instead of wondering ‘how are we going to divide up the pie,’ and ‘will I get a little bit less,’ the pie is growing. ... It all goes back to the quality of life.”
President of the board of directors and local business guru Hannah Abrams echoed that the community and businesses cultivated a thriving, symbiotic relationship. She said one day a larger entity would call Killington its home, bringing with it more flexible jobs for Killington residents for families looking to relocate to the area.
“Those are people looking for a Vermont quality of life,” Abrams said. “As Vermonters, we know our quiet spots to go to.”
Over the past decade, Abrams said she’s seen a steady increase in the number of people coming to the area year-round to participate in outdoor activities, which directly boosted the local economy.
“This is incredible,” said Wendy Knight, commissioner for the Vermont Department of Tourism and Marketing. “We know that outdoor recreation is a key in Vermont ... It’s one of the reasons why people choose to live here.”
Knight urged the audience to encourage their legislators to invest in tourism and marketing, especially given how the industry has provided jobs in every facet from marketing to engineering in Killington in particular.
As the board of directors is comprised of people from all walks of life in the Killington community, Coppinger said the facility is more than just a meeting house and welcome center — it’s a manifestation of who truly weaves the fabric of the small town with a legendary name.
“We like to think of it as the three-legged stool,” Coppinger said. “We have the community, the town and the resort all around the same table talking about moving this community forward.”
katelyn.barcellos @rutlandherald.com
