KILLINGTON — Mary Guggenberger is one of Vermont’s top principals.
That’s according to the Vermont Principals’ Association, which honored the Killington Elementary School administrator with the 2022 Henry Giaguque Vermont Elementary Principal of the Year Award.
“I feel so honored right now,” Guggenberger said in a recent interview.
For the past seven years, Guggenberger has served as principal of the 188-student pre-K-6 school nestled in the foothills of Killington Peak.
Previously, she spent 12 years at Christ the King School in Rutland, first as a classroom teacher and then as principal.
Guggenberger said education was not her first choice of career. After college, she spent a decade working as an accountant at the Killington Resort before taking a break to raise her family.
It was during her time volunteering at her children’s school that she became interested in teaching.
“I just kind of really fell in love with being with the kids in the classroom,” she said. “I loved seeing their growth. It just was very rewarding for me to be a part of that with them.”
Guggenberger said her philosophy as an educator is, “Don’t ever give up and keep on learning and persevere.”
“I always felt that everyone — adults, children — has a talent and a gift, and everyone has the ability to learn. We all learn differently, but we all have the ability to learn,” she said.
That applies to teachers and administrators, too, she said.
“We’re learning every day, as administrators as teachers, just as much as students are.”
Amy Simonds is one of those teachers learning alongside Guggenberger at KES.
Simonds, who teaches sixth grade, described the respect the community has for Guggenberger, calling her a “supportive and accessible leader.”
“Every teacher and staff and student can tell you that she is a great listener and a great problem solver, and is a trusted and true adviser to all of us,” she said.
Simonds praised Guggenberg in particular for her hard work during the pandemic to provide the strong academic programs and social-emotional learning resources students needed during such a difficult time.
“She has worked tirelessly to make sure that all students feel supported and successful,” said Simonds.
She noted Guggenberger’s dedication was year round — in the summer months, it’s not uncommon to find her helping paint or reorganize classrooms.
“You can tell how much she loves this place,” she said.
Third-grader Griffin LeBrun said Guggenberger was deserving of the award because she is kind and helpful.
“I think what makes her principal of the year is because she’s kind to everyone,” he said.
A skier, LeBrun added he was happy when Guggenberger restarted the ski program this year after a hiatus due to the pandemic.
Elliot Namkung, a sixth-grader, called Guggenberger a good listener who allowed students to make their voices heard.
As president of the student council, Namkung said he gets to work closely with Guggenberger on student issues.
“One thing I think that’s unique about her is that she lets us shape our learning and community environment the way we want it and she listens to our ideas,” she said.
For example, Namkung said Guggenberger installed a fence around the school’s gaga ball pit to stop balls from accidentally rolling into the nearby river.
Gaga ball is a playground game similar to dodgeball.
Jay Nichols, executive director at the VPA, said the annual awards — which are also given out at the middle and high school level — are “representing principals everywhere” in the state.
“It’s a very, very tough job and the people that get these honors are very deserving. We’re very proud of them,” he said.
Nichols referenced the letters of support the VPA received on Guggenberger’s behalf from members of her supervisory union, including one person who cited her “deep understanding of rural poverty and personal resilience.”
Another wrote that Guggenberger “embodies all the attributes of our brave little state, and brings that compassion and strength to her school each day.”
In her letter of support Sherry Sousa, superintendent of Windsor Central Supervisory Union, pointed to Guggengerger’s dedication to students, faculty and the community.
“Whenever I enter Killington Elementary School, I am welcomed by a principal who knows her students and families deeply, appreciates her faculty and staff, and truly enjoys the work she does,” wrote Sousa.
She added, “Whether in a conversation about a challenging special needs student, a family facing financial difficulties, or a parent making unrealistic demands, Mary’s insights reflect a deep knowledge of the hardships our communities face. … Her vision of a thriving elementary school and district has extended beyond her campus and other principals look to her leadership as they develop their own programs.”
Indeed, Guggenberger said her love for the community runs deep.
“Every day that I come to work, I feel like I am really providing a service to the community and … to the families and the children who go to school here.”
