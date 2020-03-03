KILLINGTON — Killington voters rejected a school budget of $16,896,833 with $18,673 in education spending per equalized pupil by a margin of 239 to 112.
Voters said “yes” to merging with the Barnard School District 255 to 90.
Killington is part of the Windsor Central Modified Unified Union School District, which also includes the towns of Barnard, Bridgewater, Plymouth, Pomfret, Reading and Woodstock.
— Jim Sabataso
