KILLINGTON — This year’s Audi FIS Ski World Cup will see Michael Franti, Noah Kahan, Stephen Kellogg and DJ Angie Vee on the Bud Light Seltzer stage over the course of Thanksgiving weekend.
DJ Angie Vee will play Friday, Nov. 25. She’s known for playing popular clubs in Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Miami, and New York City. Stephen Kellogg will take the stage on Saturday, Nov. 26, with indie folk songs played throughout the day. Capping off Saturday will be Noah Kahan, a native of Strafford. Michael Franti, who played at the 2018 World Cup, will be onstage between runs on Sunday, Nov. 27.
