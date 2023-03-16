KILLINGTON — The Killington Search and Rescue team has sent a letter to the town saying it has no confidence or trust in the new Killington Fire Chief, Chris LaHart, and asked the Select Board to discuss how to separate the team from LaHart’s leadership.

The letter appeared Tuesday on The Mountain Times website. An editor’s note claims that the letter, signed by 17 people either on or recently resigned or dismissed from the KSAR team, was submitted to Town Manager Chet Hagenbarth on Monday.

