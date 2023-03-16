KILLINGTON — The Killington Search and Rescue team has sent a letter to the town saying it has no confidence or trust in the new Killington Fire Chief, Chris LaHart, and asked the Select Board to discuss how to separate the team from LaHart’s leadership.
The letter appeared Tuesday on The Mountain Times website. An editor’s note claims that the letter, signed by 17 people either on or recently resigned or dismissed from the KSAR team, was submitted to Town Manager Chet Hagenbarth on Monday.
On the agenda for the March 20 select board meeting is a line item called “Killington Search and Rescue Letter discussion.”
Selectman Jim Haff told the Herald on Thursday that he would have no comment on the matter until the board can talk about it at the meeting. Select Board Chair Stephen Finneron said the same.
In January, Killington Fire and Rescue went from a volunteer organization to a municipal organization with some paid staff — including the chief — and volunteers.
“This has unfortunately and unexpectedly created an adversarial and toxic environment for KSAR members,” reads the letter. It claims that LaHart told the team it would proceed as normal while he learned how it functions.
“However, the team was blindsided on March 6 after a routine call out for a lost skier in the Pico Backcountry,” reads the letter. “At this time, he (LaHart) took the team ‘off line’ (out of service), advising KSAR it was a liability, claiming there was no documentation to verify member certifications and qualifications.”
The letter claims this information was shared with LaHart prior to his arrival, and the team has training, certification and callout logs as far back as 2012.
The letter accused LaHart of bullying and dismissing two KSAR leaders, Denise Coriell and Jennifer Robinson, for allegedly being “insubordinate and disrespectful.”
According to the letter, on March 7, KSAR was having a team meeting with nine of its members present. It claims that LaHart showed up along with his wife, Leslie LaHart, as well as Killington Police Chief Whit Montgomery and Robert Giolito. According to the letter, Leslie LaHart then told the team they would accept Montgomery and Giolito as new leaders. The letter claims that Coriell and Robinson were then dismissed for questioning this. It also takes issue with Leslie LaHart’s unclear role in the chain of command.
The letter talks about another meeting on March 10, where some KSAR members found Chris LaHart to be disrespectful.
“KSAR feels Chief LaHart has created a toxic intimidating environment for female members at this time, given the dismissal of two women in leadership positions,” reads the letter. “At a meeting earlier in March, the Chief questioned only male members if they were interested in fire certification, though female members were present at the time. In addition, members are uncomfortable meeting alone with Chief LaHart due to his bullying behavior and contradictory opinions.”
The letter states that KSAR members wish to continue serving, but are unable to do so under LaHart.
The letter asks for, “Collaborative discussion with Killington Town Officials to determine a practical solution to separate from Chief LaHart’s adversarial and toxic environment.” It then suggests modeling KSAR after Stowe Mountain Rescue.
LaHart said Thursday that he has no comment on the issue.
Montgomery said Thursday that he’s read the letter published in the Mountain Times. He can’t speak for anything he wasn’t involved in, he said, but regarding the incident with the lost skier, he’s under the belief that the Killington Ski Patrol found the lost skier safe and sound, reported that fact to a Killington police officer, who then relayed that information to LaHart, who then called off KSAR because it wasn’t needed.
As for the meeting he was invited to, he said LaHart did invite him, but at no point was he or anyone else told it was to take over KSAR. Montgomery claimed that he was asked to observe the team and mention any possible liability issues he noticed to the KSAR leadership. Montgomery noted that he was one of the founders of KSAR, but isn’t involved anymore.
He said he didn’t notice LaHart being disrespectful. He confirmed that Leslie LaHart was at the meeting, but he couldn’t hear any conversations she was having.
LaHart said in a separate interview that he applied to be the Killington fire chief after a 32-year career in firefighting. He had retired from Navy Region Mid-Atlantic Fire and Emergency Services in Virginia where he had risen to the rank of battalion chief serving an area with 68,000 people. He supervised six fire stations with nine captains. He’s originally from Lafayette, New York, near Syracuse. His father was a volunteer firefighter who rose to the rank of chief. LaHart said he learned firefighting through the Air Force. He accepted the Killington job in December and officially started work Jan. 1, though he worked remotely until about mid-month. He said he’s been learning how the department works and taking an inventory of its needs in terms of equipment and personnel.
