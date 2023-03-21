KILLINGTON — The select board is sticking by the new fire chief in a schism between him and Killington Search and Rescue.
Last week, Killington Search and Rescue sent a letter to Town Manager Chet Hagenbarth, and to the Mountain Times, saying it has no confidence or trust in Killington Fire Chief Chris LaHart and that it wishes to be separated from his leadership.
LaHart was formerly a battalion chief with Navy Region Mid-Atlantic Fire and Emergency Services in Virginia, retiring after a 32-year career in firefighting. He was hired in January to head the new municipal fire department, which combines a small number of paid staff with volunteers.
The letter, signed by 17 KSAR members, accuses LaHart of sexism and bullying, and creating a toxic work environment under which KSAR members can no longer operate.
Approximately 40 people, including KSAR members, other town emergency services personnel, and citizens, attended a lengthy board meeting Monday where the situation between KSAR and LaHart was discussed. It was civil, for the most part, save for some shouting near the end, but there remained conflicting accounts of contentious meetings between LaHart and KSAR leaders, and the accusations of sexism were not publicly addressed.
Following an executive session that lasted about an hour, the board voted to resolve that it stands with LaHart, has full confidence in him, and hopes everyone can work out their differences. Selectmen Jim Haff and Chris Karr voted “yes” while Board Chair Steve Finneron abstained.
“I don’t feel strongly one way or the other,” said Finneron. “I’m certainly not against Mr. LaHart, but I think what’s going on with him is too much up in the air.”
Due the length of the discussion, the board tabled the rest of its agenda for a following meeting.
The discussion from the board’s end was largely led by Haff, who first brought up the section of the KSAR letter where the team claims it was “blindsided” by LaHart taking it out of service following being called off a search for a lost skier at Pico Mountain.
The paragraph in the letter as it appeared in the Mountain Times reads, “However, the team was blindsided on March 6 after a routine call out for a lost skier in the Pico Backcountry. At this time he took the team ‘off line’ (out of service), advising KSAR it was a liability, claiming there was no documentation to verify member certifications and qualifications. Said information was shared with him prior to his arrival. KSAR training, certification, and callout logs back to 2012 are maintained by KFR.”
According to Killington Police Chief Whit Montgomery, KSAR was called off the search after the lost person was reported found. This happened before the team could go out.
Haff said that many people he’s spoken to about this believe that the lost skier incident and the team being deactivated are related. Finneron said that’s not how he read the paragraph.
“This happening had nothing to do with this call,” said Town Manager Chet Hagenbarth. “This happening had everything to do with, we still don’t have any documentation that proves what the certifications are for any of these people.”
Hagenbarth had explained previously that when LaHart began working, one of his first tasks was to check and see if all the personnel and equipment certifications and logs were up-to-date, for insurance purposes. He said KSAR leaders were asked to provide their members and equipment certification and inspection logs, but all LaHart received were lists of who and what was up-to-date. He said that the Rutland City Fire Department was asked to look over the records and the final conclusion was that there aren’t enough records to satisfy the insurance company. This is why KSAR has been temporarily deactivated, he said.
They next discussed a meeting on March 7 where the KSAR letter claims LaHart and his wife, Leslie LaHart, brought in Montgomery and Robert Giolito and told KSAR they’d be answering to Montgomery and Giolito now; this after being told by Chris LaHart that he didn’t plan on changing anything in how things were done.
Montgomery claims that he and Giolito were asked to offer advice and recommendations to KSAR, having some experience and knowledge of its work.
Both sides dispute the nature and tone of this meeting, to the point where there’s disagreement on whether Denise Coriell, whom the letter identifies as AEMT head of 1st Response and KSAR leader, resigned or was dismissed. Hagenbarth said there appears to have been a miscommunication between parties.
Nearer to the end of the meeting, Josh Eckler, a former KSAR member, said it’s more than that.
“I don’t think that there is a miscommunication,” he said. “It sounds like there is a disconnect. Those are very different things. When 17, 20 or 30 people roll their eyes when statements are made, that’s more than a miscommunication, that is a disconnect.”
He said that other search and rescue groups have separated themselves from fire departments and the like, precisely because of leadership issues like these.
Before this, Ashley Murray, a new KSAR member, said she was at the March 7 meeting and had seen what led up to it. She said none of what the town has said in defense of LaHart was communicated to KSAR.
Murray said LaHart continually disrupted KSAR meetings with no prior warning.
“As a new member, it felt very chaotic and unwarranted, and it didn’t feel like we were being respected,” she said. “I’m obviously new, but I didn’t feel like it was a fair situation to watch my superior be put in.”
She said there was one instance where LaHart went around the room asking people if they wanted to become firefighters, but he only asked the men and skipped the women.
According to Murray, there was another instance when Jennifer Robinson, KSAR technical leader, went to access an equipment room but was told she couldn’t because she lacked qualifications. When Robinson listed off her qualifications, LaHart said he’d accept her resignation immediately for being inappropriate. Murray claims Robinson was polite and respectful during the exchange.
“None of the men in leadership were given those same confrontational experiences, only the women of the group were treated in such a manner and there was a very, very distinct difference in treatment of men versus women and that’s the thing we’re focusing on,” Murray said.
KSAR member Cathy Cappetta, a retired U.S. Army major with a larger background in emergency medical services, echoed Murray’s claims of sexism.
“In my 23-plus years of law enforcement and military, I’ve never felt it as bad as I have in this situation,” she said. “I didn’t like the situation we encountered that night, or some of the other circumstances that we’ve had to face throughout this time.”
Hagenbarth said that what Murray described is considered a personnel matter and couldn’t be discussed in an open session. He said the town has only had these complaints for a few days and is working on them.
Drew Clymer, search and rescue coordinator at the Vermont Department of Public Safety, also attended the meeting. He’s also on the Stowe Mountain Rescue Team, the group KSAR seeks to emulate as far as its command structure goes. Clymer said that he was there because KSAR being deactivated means he’s got one fewer search and rescue teams he can tap when needed, and he wished to learn the status of the group.
keith.whitcomb
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.