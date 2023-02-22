Killington sunrise
Buy Now

The sun rises on Killington Peak in December 2020. Killington town officials are confident voters will approve a $47 million infrastructure bond at Town Meeting Day. The bond would allow the town to make improvements on Killington Road, install drinking water infrastructure, and the creation of a 239-unit ski village and possibly workforce housing.

 File photo by Hannah Dicton

KILLINGTON — Town officials are confident voters will approve Article 5, a $47 million infrastructure bond, at Town Meeting Day.

Selectman Jim Haff said on Wednesday that the bond is part of the Killington Forward project, which consists of improving Killington Road, installing drinking water infrastructure there, and the creation of a 239-unit ski village and possibly workforce housing.

keith.whitcomb@rutlandherald.com

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.