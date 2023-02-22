KILLINGTON — Town officials are confident voters will approve Article 5, a $47 million infrastructure bond, at Town Meeting Day.
Selectman Jim Haff said on Wednesday that the bond is part of the Killington Forward project, which consists of improving Killington Road, installing drinking water infrastructure there, and the creation of a 239-unit ski village and possibly workforce housing.
The town has a web page with information on the project that can be found at bit.ly/KillingtonTIF online.
A key feature of the project is the town’s newly approved Tax Increment Financing district. Haff said that through the TIF district, a percentage of the tax revenue generated from the infrastructure improvements can be used to pay for the bond that’s covering the cost of said improvements.
The 239-unit ski village has been dubbed “Six Peaks Ski Village,” and was approved through the Act 250 process many years ago. Haff said that the Killington Forward project is being conservative and estimating that only about 68% of those units will need to be sold in order for all this to work.
He said there’s an agreement with the developer, Great Gulf, based in Toronto, Ontario, saying that it will cover any shortfalls on the bond if the units don’t sell fast enough.
The village will also feature a 35,000-square-foot retail space near the Ramshead and Snowshed areas.
“The issue is that the water, the infrastructure, is just too costly for a developer to put that in and then make their money back on the first phase of the development,” said Haff.
“And we know with the state of Vermont, it can take you a while to get your other phases approved in Act 250.”
Planning for the TIF district began about a year and a half ago, he said. There was some effort years ago to get one started, but it never gained traction.
Haff noted that the total project will cost about $53 million. The town is working to secure grants to cover the difference and has been awarded a few million dollars already from various sources.
Stephanie Clarke, of White + Burke Real Estate Advisers, said at a Jan. 30 special select board meeting that the town has $2.3 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds it can use, and about $3.6 million from an emerging contaminants forgivable loan.
White + Burke has worked with the town for several years to plan, permit and finance this project.
Haff said he’s confident Article 5 will pass at town meeting on March 7.
“I’ve been saying this for a while now, for every ‘no’ vote, I believe there will be two to three ‘yes’ votes,” he said. “I think people in the town of Killington are smart.”
The project is planned to include workforce housing.
“We’re working on a workforce housing site that we announced last Thursday,” he said. “We put money down on a 70-acre lot where we can get this water down to. One of the big issues in the town of Killington is, it’s not really affordable for the regular workers to live in town.”
There’s the potential for 250 to 300 workforce housing units split between six or eight buildings, Haff said.
The project will be done in phases, Haff said. If all goes as planned, work on Killington Road will begin this spring and summer and last two construction seasons.
The project will make Killington Road safer, he said, and the work will be done in such a way that it won’t be overly disruptive to traffic.
Selectman Chris Karr said the water infrastructure will be the foundation for the rest of the development.
“Clean water is a big focus of ours right now,” he said. “There are a lot of places that have tested positive for PFOAs, and it’s a very big focus for the state of Vermont to make sure that we have good, clean drinking water.”
One of his properties has PFOA contamination, he said, and it’s an expensive thing to filter out. There are also a number of large buildings in that area that could use the added fire protection.
Karr also believes voters will approve Article 5, as the town has spent a long time telling people about this project and how it should work.
“We sat down and listened to attendees of the meeting where they talked about walkways and bike paths and they talked about workforce housing,” he said. “We took all of that into consideration during this process, so there wasn’t anything that we turned a blind eye to.”
keith.whitcomb
@rutlandherald.com
