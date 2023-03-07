KILLINGTON — Voters approved Article 5, a $47 million infrastructure bond, at Town Meeting Day, with 337 voting “yes” and 119 voting “no.”
All other ballot articles passed, including the budget of $6,409.784 with $4,367,100 to be raised in taxes, by a vote of 352 to 93.
The bond is part of the Killington Forward project, which involves improving Killington Road, adding drinking water infrastructure, and building a 239-unit ski village, with a possible workforce housing project.
The project involves the town’s newly created tax increment financing district (TIF). Tax revenues generated by Killington Forward developments within the TIF district will be used to pay back the bond.
The “Six Peaks Ski Village,” as the 239-unit development is called, was already approved several years ago through the Act 250 process. Town officials estimate that 68% of the units will have to be sold for the financing to work. The developer, Great Gulf, based in Toronto, Ontario, has agreed to cover any shortfalls on the bond should units not sell fast enough.
The village would feature 35,000-square-feet of retail space to be located near the Ramshead and Snowshed areas.
The total cost of the project is estimated at $53 million. Grants and other funding sources bridge the gap between the bond and the total cost.
The project has been in the works for several years, with the TIF aspect coming together in the past year and a half or so.
Proponents say the drinking water infrastructure is needed and too costly for a private developer. It will also help resolve PFOA contamination.
