KILLINGTON — The new fire chief is working on rebuilding the Killington Search and Rescue Squad after a severe falling out he had with most of its active members.
“There are two remaining members on the team,” said Killington Fire Chief Chris LaHart on Thursday. “The team is still out of service. We are in the process of redeveloping the team and establishing the guidelines of how the team will operate under the town.”
Anyone who wants to join Killington Search and Rescue Squad who is at least 18 years old, physically capable of doing the work, and can pass a drug test is asked to leave their contact information at the Town Office. Necessary training will be provided, said LaHart.
The issues between KSAR and LaHart became public March 14 when the Mountain Times published a letter signed by 17 KSAR members accusing LaHart of sexism, bullying and creating a toxic work environment. The letter said that KSAR no longer has confidence or trust in LaHart and asked that the town’s leaders explore ways to separate KSAR from LaHart’s leadership.
On Wednesday, a letter LaHart sent to Town Manager Chet Hagenbarth was published in the Mountain Times. In it, LaHart refutes the claims against him.
LaHart has said he deactivated the team in early March because he was not provided with adequate documentation regarding members’ certifications and the status of the equipment they use.
After a lengthy, well-attended select board meeting on Monday, the board voted to stand by LaHart and said they hoped the parties can work out their differences.
LaHart said Thursday he doesn’t have a timeframe for when he expects KSAR to be reactivated, but hopes it can be before the next ski season.
“My plan is to reach out to the state and reach out to folks, hopefully garner some people that are interested in being part of the community in a public service and want to be part of a team that does that job,” he said.
He said he’s been speaking with some people already, and they hope to have a plan come spring.
“I am receiving interest in joining the team, so it shouldn’t take too long to get it reconstituted, but I don’t want to put a timeframe on it because we have to develop the rules under which we’re going to operate,” he said.
He noted that the state Department of Public Safety has jurisdiction over all backcountry search and rescue operations in the state, and that will continue while KSAR is inactive.
LaHart was hired in December and began work in January. Up until this year, Killington Fire had been an all-volunteer organization. It’s now a combined department with a mix of full-time and volunteer members.
Murray McGrath is one of the KSAR team leaders who signed the KSAR letter.
McGrath said Friday he was one of the group’s founding members 10½ years ago.
“We’re in limbo. It’s totally messed up,” he said.
McGrath said KSAR wasn’t limited to helping with searches around Killington and Pico Mountain. In the recent past, it’s helped search in Ludlow, Cavendish, Wallingford and Brandon Gap.
“Where the state needs extra help, they’ll call us,” he said.
McGrath claims the kinds of certifications LaHart was looking for don’t apply to the type of backcountry search and rescue jobs KSAR is typically called in on, and that the team didn’t need to be completely deactivated.
He said finding people willing, qualified and available to do backcountry rescue is challenging.
“I think it’s going to be an uphill climb for the town, for sure,” he said.
Drew Clymer, search and rescue coordinator at the Department of Public Safety, said on Friday that he looks to local first responder agencies whenever someone gets lost in the backcountry.
“KSAR was, until recently, on what I call my ‘resource list,’ which would be a primary team that I call in a given area,” he said. “For the average person, it means the speed at which we can get backcountry rescuers to them has elongated.”
He said he can’t speculate as to how much the response time has been increased, given the number of variables involved, but he can still tap Vermont State Police and other first-responder services in the area should someone become lost and need help.
Building a search-and-rescue team is difficult, he said.
“There’s a decline in volunteerism, people see that all the time,” he said. “To find people that are motivated and skilled and available is very difficult.”
