A Killington man is being held in jail after law-enforcement officers said they found child pornography on May 13.
Russell H. Biathrow, 61, of Killington, pleaded not guilty on Friday in the U.S. District Court of Vermont’s Burlington courthouse.
According to court records, Biathrow was allowed to file his plea without actually going to the court.
The Vermont Department of Corrections online inmate locator service said Biathrow was being held in the St. Albans jail.
An affidavit written by Michael McCullagh, a special agent with the Department of Homeland Security, said that Biathrow had been convicted in 2009 in the federal court on North Carolina for receiving child pornography and possessing child pornography. For the conviction, Biathrow was sentenced to 100 months in prison and supervision for life.
In 2016, Biathrow was convicted in Vermont for violating the conditions of his release. Federal investigators said that Biathrow, on Nov. 15, 2015, had used a computer without authorization to look at pornographic images and access sexual stories about minors.
In that case, Biathrow was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge William Sessions to serve months of prison and 10 years of supervision.
McCullagh said the most recent charge was based on a tip sent to the Vermont Internet Crimes Against Children task force through the Vermont Attorney General’s office.
The image was traced to a particular address based on the company providing internet service. The image was allegedly uploaded or viewed on Jan. 27. McCullagh said the image appeared to show a nude prepubescent girl but didn’t show her face.
While the search warrant was being executed at Biathrow’s home on May 13, he spoke with police.
McCullagh wrote in the affidavit that Biathrow denied being on the internet “recently” because he is on federal probation for a child pornography offense.
However, he said no one else had been staying with him and that he didn’t allow anyone to use his internet.
Biathrow lives with his parents who go to Florida for the winter.
“Biathrow advised he is attracted to young girls, ages 14 and older. Biathrow advised he realizes this is incorrect in this society but he has spent time overseas,” McCullagh wrote.
McCullagh said Biathrow was asked if law-enforcement investigators would find any child porn on his computer and he said there “may be some stories on it.”
The affidavit said Biathrow eventually admitted to having an Acer Laptop computer. Police asked him if they would find child pornography there.
“After a long pause, Biathrow advised, ‘Yes, on the Acer,’” McCullagh said in the affidavit.
McCullagh said Biathrow was asked if he ever touched a child inappropriately and said, “Not in the United States,” but said while he was in his 20s and serving in the military, he touched a 12- or 13-year-old child.
If Biathrow is convicted of the charge against him, he could be sentenced to up to 20 years in jail.
