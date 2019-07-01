Kinney Drugs announced Friday it would stop selling e-cigarette and vaping products in its 22 Vermont stores starting Monday. This follows a trend of both independent and chain pharmacies that have stopped selling some or all tobacco products in their stores in Vermont and across the country.
According to a press release, Kinney Drugs decided to stop selling vaping products to reduce access for children and teens.
“This decision is in response to alarming statistics demonstrating that these products are increasingly being used by teens and children,” the release stated. “According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), tobacco use among children grew nearly 38% between 2017 and 2018, driven largely by a surge in e-cigarette use.”
This decision by the pharmacy goes into effect the same day as the statewide tax increase of 92% on e-cigarettes and vaping products that Gov. Phil Scott approved in late May.
Sarah Cosgrove, a respiratory therapist and education coordinator at Rutland Regional Medical Center, applauded Kinney Drugs’ decision.
“It sends a positive message that reduces the visibility of these products,” she said. “Especially given that there is a youth epidemic of using these products, this is great because it makes them less accessible.”
Cosgrove has long advocated for measures that keep e-cigarettes out of the hands of young people.
“I’ve seen kids as young as fourth grade using these things, it’s heartbreaking,” she said. “If we can prevent them from starting using these products, that’s the battle.”
Cosgrove hopes that still others will follow Kinney Drugs’ example. Among the leaders in this movement, she referenced CVS, which stopped selling all tobacco products in its stores nationwide in 2014.
“I think we’ll see more chain pharmacies following suit with a wellness model,” she said. “I think this is going to become the norm.”
Rhonda Williams, chronic disease prevention chief with the Vermont Department of Health, has also seen a trend of pharmacies in Vermont pulling back from tobacco sales, with many electing to stop selling tobacco altogether.
“In Vermont, all but one of the independent pharmacies don’t sell tobacco,” she said. “They were early adopters, and that was the case before CVS became tobacco-free in 2014.”
Both Wilcox LTC Pharmacy and Rutland Pharmacy do not sell tobacco products in their stores.
Williams believes that getting vaping products out of pharmacies helps counteract misinformation about e-cigarettes being “safer” than regular cigarettes.
“It’s right in line with where healthcare is going in taking a holistic approach,” she said. “We certainly applaud Kinney Drugs’ steps in the direction looking to reduce youth initiation and use of tobacco.”
For those adults who still want to purchase e-cigarettes, Williams pointed out that there are plenty of other options.
“In our data, we see that convenience stores commonly sell vapor products,” she said. “We don’t see this as steps against those who use vaping products but rather as an important and really proactive step for preventing those who are most vulnerable to marketing techniques and to price discounts [from using].”
Cosgrove hopes that in addition to removing products from stores, there will be a continued increase in education about the risks related to e-cigarette use, especially the risks posed to youth who vape.
“We need more anti e-cigarette information available and out there,” she said. “As a respiratory therapist, the respiratory piece concerns me, but it’s that priming for addiction that scares me the most.”
