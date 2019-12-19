Two Rutland County schools are giving students bottled water after state-mandated testing found PFAS contamination in their wells.
The Vermont Department of Conservation announced Thursday that testing at Mount Holly School and Killington Mountain School showed higher-than-recommended levels of the contaminant in their drinking water. The state mandates public water systems have a level no higher than 20 parts per trillion.
Killington Mountain School tested at 25. Mount Holly School tested at 323.
PFAS refers to a group chemicals created in a handful of industrial processes. High concentrations were found in recent years in North Bennington and then in a handful of wells in Clarendon. The state began testing all public water systems for PFAS earlier this year.
Ellen Doering, deputy director of DEC’s drinking water and groundwater protection division, said there was no indication of the source of contamination at either site.
“We are working hard on that, particularly our waste management division. which is active in investigations of this type,” she said.
She said she was also unsure about the implications for surrounding wells and hesitated to recommend that private landowners nearby test their wells.
“I think that’s something waste management will look into,” she said. “Until we’ve investigated the hydrology of the location and figured out where is this coming from, where is this going, it could be private wells are not impacted.”
State toxicologist Sarah Vose said that while PFAS is linked to a number of health problems, it was hard to predict any specific problems resulting from the contamination at either site.
“If staff or parents have any questions about health impacts, probably the best thing to do is to talk with their health care provider,” she said.
Meanwhile, Doering said the two schools will be compelled to fix the problem before letting students or staff drink from the water fountains again. She said there are a number of options, including hooking on to a different water system or installing a filter.
Killington Mountain School head Tao Smith said they were ready to do with the latter option, but had been told DEC would not approve of that until testing across the entire state had been completed.
“Maybe we talked to the wrong person,” he said. “Our business manager and school attorney are looking into it. ... we will spend more in a month bringing in bottled water than we would to install a filtration system.”
Smith said KMS’s well, which serves 125 users, is on an ultraviolet filtration system.
“We undergo strict and stringent water testing every year, and we’ve never failed a test,” he said, adding that while they may be slightly above the state’s PFAS threshold, they are still below the federal level of 70 ppt.
Mount Holly School Principal Craig Hutt Vater said he was not sure what options the school, whose well serves 120 users, would pursue.
“We are working with our experts to do everything we can to have clean water,” he said.
