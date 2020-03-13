KILLINGTON – Killington Mountain School announced Thursday it would be suspending on-campus classes through the end of the winter term on April 3 in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.
In a statement, Head of School Tao Smith said the school would be transitioning to online instruction beginning March 18.
While Smith said no one in the KMS community has been diagnosed with COVID-19, one employee is currently in home isolation with flu-like symptoms.
“As it will be impossible for us to separate the infected from the healthy here on campus or on the road, we have determined that our ability to provide care for our school population will quickly become unsustainable,” Smith said.
Students living on campus have been instructed to vacate their rooms by Sunday at 9 p.m.
Smith said the campus will remain closed to all non-KMS employees from Sunday until the end of the school's regularly scheduled spring break on April 19.
“We are very well-suited for moving to distance learning,” Dave Willis, assistant head of school, said Friday.
Willis explained that students are already accustomed to taking online classes when they are traveling for competitions.
“While we are very upset for the kids to see their year-end competitions and training come to end, the school is not closed and we are picking up where we left off on Wednesday,” he said.
