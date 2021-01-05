A Massachusetts investor has bought the Knights of Columbus building and has undertaken a restoration with the aim of creating an event space.
Paul Belogour bought the building from the fraternal organization in June, according to Sean Reilly, president of the Knights of Columbus Building Association.
Reilly said that after expenses, the group came away with about $165,000.
Belogour, who founded Boston Merchant Financial Services, is behind the Viking Village development in Guilford and was one of the bidders on the Southern Vermont College Campus.
Local Architect Ed Clark said Belogour intends to make the building a "premier event space."
Clark dated the building to circa late 19th century, and said the local Knights of Columbus chapter — the oldest in Vermont and one of the oldest in the country — bought it around 1913, constructing the addition that includes the gym space some time after that. Clark said Belogour wants to restore as much of the original building as possible.
"Right now everything that's going on is stripping off layers put on after the original building was built," Clark said.
Clark said existing trim was being redone to match the original, and windows were being similarly replaced.
"The roof was in really bad shape," he said. "There was a lot of rot up there."
Belogour himself did not respond to inquiries for this article.
Rutland Redevelopment Authority Executive Director Brennan Duffy said he has been watching the work at the building with interest, but that Belogour had not reached out about city programs that might help the project along.
Reilly said the Knights of Columbus officially closed its lounge in late 2019, but had not used it much in the preceding year. Since vacating the building, the organization, which had about 250 members, had held meetings in the basement of Christ the King.
"There was some talk of buying a building, but to be honest with you, most of our members are not interested in the social aspect," he said. "We're more like a Rotary now or a Kiwanis. The organization is more about community service."
Toward that end, Reilly said the group intends to invest proceeds of the sale in a trust fund that would generate interest revenue for community projects.
