A courtyard and a fountain will grace the back of the Knights of Columbus building under a proposal going before city officials.
Plans for the building — which is to be rechristened "Royce House" — go before the Development Review Board and building and zoning files offer new glimpses into the building's future.
The building was purchased last year by financier Paul Belogour, who has been buying up a variety of properties and businesses in the southern half of the state. Belogour, who has not returned calls regarding the project, is reportedly planning to spend $1.5 million to convert the building into an events space. The project cleared architectural review in February and goes before the DRB on June 2.
Zoning Administrator Andrew Strniste said he is not aware of any opposition to the project.
"I know the courthouse inquired about what the project is about, but I haven't received any comments," he said Wednesday.
According to the zoning application, the building will need a new water and sewer connection to provide added capacity. The basketball court will be converted to an event space, extra banquet space will be added upstairs and the Merchants Row-facing side of the building will become a six-bedroom inn.
Significant work on the building has already been done, including replacing rotted wood trim and all of the windows, which the application file says were too difficult to repair in part because of lead issues.
Belogour is behind the Viking Village development in Guilford and was one of the bidders on the Southern Vermont College Campus. His other recent purchases include the Bennington Banner, Brattleboro Reformer, the former Vermont Marble Co. headquarters in Proctor and the Trout River Brewing Co. in Springfield.
When the DRB meets Wednesday, it will also review an application by Domino's Pizza to take over the Stewarts shop on Strongs Avenue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.