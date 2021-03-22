City government was the focus of Evolve Rutland's 2021 Madeline Kunin Trailblazer awards.
Former Alderwoman Melinda Humphrey and Recreation Superintended Kim Peters were named the winners last week. The award honors "women who have stepped out of ordinary pathways and found new ways to improve lives and communities here in Rutland County and beyond."
Humphrey, who just stepped down from the board after serving four terms, is a power marketer at Green Mountain Power and was also noted for her involvement in the Rutland Young Professionals and the Rutland Area Hockey Association.
"While a member of the City of Rutland Board of Alderman, she focused on supporting the community through her consistent efforts to promote gender equity, speak out for underrepresented people and focus on honesty and openness in leadership," a statement from Evolve Rutland read.
Peters was noted for leading the efforts to provide childcare at the city's new recreation center as the pandemic took hold of the city.
"She is also committed to the professional advancement of her staff," the statement read. "She believes that the City of Rutland has so many recreational opportunities through the new recreation center and parks."
