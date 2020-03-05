MONTPELIER — The lawyer for a former Southern Vermont State Police station commander, who is fighting his suspension, demotion and reassignment, asked the Vermont Labor Relations Board on Thursday to force the director of the State Police to appear for a deposition.
Former Lt. Michael Studin, who headed the Rutland County barracks from 2016 to 2018, wants to know what Col. Matthew Birmingham knows about the case, even though state lawyers maintain the director was never involved in the discipline.
The discipline was handed down in March 2019 by then-Vermont Public Safety Commissioner Thomas Anderson, Assistant Attorney General William Reynolds told the labor board. The public safety commissioner is the sole person who can impose discipline under state law in the department, Reynolds said.
The department charged Studin with failing, as a commanding officer, to properly and immediately report allegations of trooper misconduct and potential criminal conduct as required by VSP policies, records show. The case involved an off-duty rookie trooper driving while under the influence in Bennington County in October 2018, records show.
Reynolds maintains the request by Studin for Birmingham’s deposition is an attempt “to annoy, embarrass and oppress him.”
Reynolds said Studin tried to harass other department members during depositions for his appeal. Reynolds cited one example when Studin’s lawyer asked one high-ranking officer whether “law enforcement ever responded to your residence?” when the question had absolutely nothing to do with the discipline imposed.
Staff Attorney Kelly Everhart, from the Vermont State Employees’ Association, told the labor board that not everybody has a clear memory of all the issues in the Studin case since October 2018. Studin wants Birmingham’s recollection under oath, she said.
The VSEA and the Vermont Department of Public Safety both have said Birmingham is not on the witness list for either side. Each side has estimated they expect to call 4 or 5 witnesses.
The three board members — Richard Park, the chairman, David R. Boulanger and Alan Willard — met briefly behind closed doors toward the end of the hearing before coming out with a possible game plan to resolve the issue.
Park said both sides have until March 16 to seek an alternative to a face-to-face deposition. It might include exchanging written questions and answers. If they can’t reach agreement, the labor board expects to write a formal decision, Park said.
The labor board set April 8 as the first day for the merits hearing, which is expected to run into an unidentified second day, Park said.
Everhart did identify 54 general areas about which Studin wants to question Birmingham. Among them was whether department policy, as of October 2018, required criminal activity by troopers had to be reported to the watch command.
Studin also wants to know about any possible conversations Birmingham had about potential discipline with former Commissioner Anderson, retired Maj. John Merrigan, Capt. Roger Farmer, Lt. Tom Mozzer, Lt. Julie Scribner, Sgt. Luke Hall, Troopers Thomas Stange and Benjamin Irwin and former Trooper Spencer Foucher.
He also has questions about retired Lts. Chuck Cacciatore and Reggie Trayah and Troopers James Matthews and Robert Rider.
Studin learned at 4:27 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018, that Foucher, a probationary trooper from the Rutland barracks, had admitted to driving while under the influence of alcohol in Bennington County earlier that day, state records show.
A manager at the Cumberland Farms store on Northside Drive in Bennington called town police about 6:30 a.m. Oct. 28, 2018, to report a car parked behind the store with the driver passed out at the wheel and the engine running, police said.
Troopers Stange and Irwin, both assigned to the Shaftsbury barracks, were at the Bennington convenience store for another incident. The store manager asked them to check on the unresponsive driver that turned out to be Foucher, who was off-duty, records show.
Studin, in his labor board appeal, noted Stange and Irwin, who discovered Foucher “did not investigate suspicion of driving while under the influence.”
Sgt. Hall, a patrol commander in Rutland, who later learned about the incident, reached out to alert Studin, who was off-duty. They connected about 4:30 p.m.
Reynolds said in labor board papers that Studin admitted he did “nothing” but planned to deal with it Monday morning, Oct. 29, 2018.
Instead the State Police administration learned about it when Michael O'Neil, the president of the Vermont Troopers Association, called Maj. John Merrigan, the uniform division commander, about 9 p.m. Oct. 28, 2018, to ask what was going to happen to the troopers in the case, Reynolds told the board.
Foucher resigned the next day, while Studin, Irwin and Stange were placed on paid administrative leave.
Reynolds said the case is not complex. Foucher “had too much to drink” and he pulled his vehicle behind the store “to sleep off the alcohol he consumed.”
The two troopers ran the registration plate of the car and determined the owner was a trooper. “They decided to do nothing,” Reynolds said.
No criminal charges were filed because the troopers did not seek a breath test and a subsequent investigation failed to secure enough evidence, according to Bennington County State’s Attorney Erica Marthage.
Studin is now contesting two concurrent 10-day suspensions, a demotion to detective sergeant, a reassignment to the Royalton barracks as a criminal investigator and the insertion of a letter of reprimand into his personnel file. He was on paid leave between October 2018 and March 2019 when disciplined.
Studin, who lives in Chester, did not attend the nearly 2½-hour hearing.
During the hearing Everhart incorrectly told the labor board that Birmingham had talked about the Studin case for some recent newspaper stories about his appeal. Reynolds had noted during the hearing that the Department of Public Safety had provided various documents to a news reporter in response to formal requests for public records under Vermont law.
Studin joined the State Police on July 14, 2003. He later became a senior trooper and was promoted to patrol sergeant at the Rockingham barracks March 24, 2013. He was promoted to lieutenant and named station commander in Rutland County on Sept. 4, 2016.
Stange and Irwin were placed on paid leave for 17 weeks following the incident. They eventually returned to work Feb. 25. Because most State Police discipline is confidential, it remains unknown if any action was taken by management.
Stange has worked for State Police since July 16, 2012, while Irwin was hired July 10, 2017.
