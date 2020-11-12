Mayor David Allaire’s budget proposal has triggered a conflict with the city employees union that could slow the pace of work under the paving bond.
Voters approved a $5 million bond in March meant to fund road and sidewalk repairs over a five-year period. With the city only budgeting $500,000 for paving each year, the bond called for road work at a pace the city’s road crew could not match, and the union contract requires a sign-off for any outside contractors. The union provided that sign-off in a memorandum of understanding in which the city pledged to maintain current staffing levels.
The proposed budget, however, cuts a position from the Department of Public Works.
“The city’s within its rights to go against that agreement,” said David Van Deusen, who represents the city employees on behalf of the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees. “What that triggers is the right of the union to negate the MOU. Since we just came to that MOU over the summer, it is the intent of the union to negate that. ... Instead of five years, it might be 20, but we’ll get the work done.”
Van Deusen said the outside hiring would not have been necessary if the city had not whittled down the streets department, but also noted that the reductions took place over the course of decades and could not be laid at Allaire’s feet.
Allaire said cutting the position — a truck driver spot that is vacant at the moment — was not his first choice and that he had hoped to get the union to sign off on a new insurance plan. That proposal fell flat due to concerns about restrictions on out-of-network providers.
“I was disappointed we couldn’t make any headway on the possible changes to the health insurance,” he said. “I had voiced my opinion publicly and to them that all other options were on the table. I was kind of backed up against a wall. ... It’s still the last thing I wanted to do. The bottom line is, there’s only so much the taxpayers can take.”
Both Allaire and Van Deusen said the two sides were still talking.
“We all know how hard COVID’s been,” Van Deusen said. “Our members have gone out every single day and put their lives on the line — they’re doing it today — to work to deliver public goods during a public health crisis.”
While money cannot go back in the budget at this stage in the process, it can be shifted around, cutting something else to restore the position. Van Deusen said the union had offered suggestions on how to do that, but that he did not want to go into specifics.
“I want to really stress we are in regular contact with the mayor’s office,” Van Deusen said. “We’re hopeful we can come to a good, common position that would preserve the MOU.”
gordon.dritschilo
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.