One of the state’s ongoing challenges has been getting fast internet speeds. For some corners of the state, progress is being made.
But towns and cities in other corners remain frustrated the build-out is not happening more quickly.
If you live in Moretown, Middlesex, Worcester, Calais or East Montpelier and don’t have high-speed internet service, you might have access to fiber optic cable during the next three years.
These five towns, all members of the CV FiberCommunications Union Districts{/span}, are being surveyed as utility poles are being measured and logged into a GPS system that should be finished by year’s end.
According to CV Fiber’s founder and Chair Jeremy Hansen, “We’re expecting to get to 95% of the population we serve in three years instead of six to 10 that would have been the case without the federal funds that have flowed to Vermont. We’ve doubled our speed in getting things rolling.”
Christine Hallquist, chair of the Vermont Community Broadband Board, the entity in charge of giving away the funding for the CUDs, was more circumspect about the time frame. “I’d be cautious about making a three-year time commitment because of labor issues.
“If you look at labor problems and shortages in the fiber cable industry they will impact when the work can be completed. I don’t think labor resources are going to get better,” Hallquist said.
At Otter Creek CUD, which encompasses Rutland County, movement toward fiber optic cable placement is slower.
“Our business plan should be finished by Dec. 31 and we hope to have a timeline at that time,” said Amanda O’Connor of the Rutland Regional Planning Commission.
“My expectation is a reduced time horizon,” she said. “We hope to work with existing (Internet Service Providers).”
At this point in the build-out plan at Otter Creek there is “some operational budget, no construction budget yet, due to need for a completed engineering study,” said O’Connor. “I think it will depend on construction resources and manpower as to when we can have this built out.”
Until then, said O’Connor, if residents continue to not have high-speed internet “we are working on public hot spots.”
“Otter Creek hasn’t really done much of anything,” said Hallquist. “I’m not sure why it’s not a priority of the ... CUD board and what is going on there.”
In contrasting the two CUDs, Hallquist pointed to several differences.
“CV Fiber is moving along very well. They are very motivated. They’ve applied for grants, done their design and are planning construction. They have policies and staff in place and are partnering with Waitsfield Telecom and National Rural Telecommunication Cooperative. They have their partnerships in place and have done a lot of work,” Hallquist said.
In October, the VCBB gave CV Fiber a pre-construction grant of $2.8 million. According to Hallquist, “This grant is the single largest grant ever for CV Fiber, and it clears the way to begin construction of the 1,200-mile, $50 million CV Fiber Community Network in 2022,” said Hansen.
CUDs allow two or more towns to bond together as a municipal entity for a means of building communication infrastructure together. There are nine CUDs in Vermont; not all towns are members of a CUD.
Need is thereVermont’s use of fiber optic cable for transmitting high-speed internet is spotty.
According to Clay Purvis at the Department of Public Service, 30% of the state has fiber-optic cable to the home, about 90,000 buildings. About 96% of the state has DSL available, which is copper wire carrying very slow speeds. Homes with no high-speed internet number around 12,000 or 4%..
“There are 310,000 residential and business buildings in Vermont,” said Purvis. “Approximately 90,000 have fiber, 249,000 have either cable or fiber, which delivers the highest speeds, and 298,000 can get DSL or better.”
Vermont is catching up, if slowly, to high-speed internet needs. In the past two years the number of homes with fiber availability has jumped from 17% to 29% the state reports.
Vermont, however, is low in the ranking of states with high-speed internet access. In a USNews.com ranking, Vermont was 42nd, with Nevada topping the list. According to HighSpeedInternet.com, “Vermont has a total of 34 internet providers available. It is the 50th most connected state, with 94% of the population having access to broadband speeds of 25 Mbps or more.
The largest metro, Burlington, sees average speeds of 16 Mbps, followed by South Burlington with speeds of 17 Mbps.
These speeds are above the state average of 11 Mbps,” which is relatively slow by high speed standards.
In that report, just 19% of the state has fiber optic cable, while 92% can get DSL, the slowest internet.
At least $250 million in federal funding for broadband construction is flowing to Vermont. That money will flow through VCBB. Another $100 million is expected when the recently signed infrastructure bill releases funds.
“Our estimate of total cost getting every Vermonter connected to fiber broadband is about $500 million,” said Hallquist. The $350 million in funding “is enough to build a business case for debt financing and loans for the rest of it.”
In assessing where CV Fiber and Otter Creek are in their push for full broadband coverage, Hallquist said, “you are going to get fiber optic communications in the next five years” for the CV Fiber CUD. “In the Otter Creek area we can’t really say.”
Whether it’s three, five years or longer, said Hallquist, “Once we get everybody connected via fiber optic cable, we will be leading the world in broadband, and it will bring in people who can work at home and have a lot of money.”
