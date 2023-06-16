Thirty-five years in the screen-printing business wasn't quite enough for C.J. Maxham.
Maxham and several other people who were laid off when Game One shuttered its Vermont manufacturing operation have opened All Star Ink Custom Screen Printing. Maxham said they started operating in April, making T-shirts for local businesses and institutions.
"We've been staying busy," Maxham said. "We had some local walk-ins. ... It took us this time before I wanted to say anything to anybody. It was a lot of work — getting electricians, purchasing equipment."
Maxham had been with Game One's predecessor companies for 35 years, going back to Keith's II, before founder Dan Keith sold it to Graphic Edge. The other three people in the shop with him Friday had been with the company for periods ranging from five to 17 years, and were among the 19 laid off at the beginning of the year when Game One decided to shutter the Seward Road facility and reallocate that manufacturing to Iowa.
"We had that month advance, so we started collecting stuff and buying equipment off friends," he said. "Danny Keith helped us a lot ... guided us in different directions."
Maxham said they had done shirts for the Basin Bluegrass Festival, the Rutland Pride Festival and the city, and that he has made careful use of his prior business contacts.
"I've printed everybody's shirts, everyone in town, through the course of Keith's II, Graphic Edge, Game One," he said. "Everyone's very happy and very appreciative of what we've done."
Maxham said that at the moment he has four full-time workers and a few part-timers, but that he is hoping to grow enough to bring on a few more of the old Game One crew.
"We're all friends," he said.