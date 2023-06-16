All Star Printing
Buy Now

Susan Regimbald arranges an order of T-shirts at All Star Ink Custom Screen Printing in Rutland on Friday.

 GORDON DRITSCHILO / Staff Photo

Thirty-five years in the screen-printing business wasn't quite enough for C.J. Maxham.

Maxham and several other people who were laid off when Game One shuttered its Vermont manufacturing operation have opened All Star Ink Custom Screen Printing. Maxham said they started operating in April, making T-shirts for local businesses and institutions.

gordon.dritschilo@rutlandherald.com

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

City Reporter

Gordon has been a reporter for the Rutland Herald for nearly 20 years. A Castleton State College graduate, he's covered beats from the West county to the city, cops and courts and everything in between.