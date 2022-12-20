Harvester
An aquatic weed harvester removes milfoil along the western shore of Lake Bomoseen in 2021.

 File photo by Jon Olender

CASTLETON — The lake association’s application for an herbicide permit is no longer on technical hold.

Misha Cetner, lake and shoreland ecologist at the Department of Environmental Conservation, stated in an email on Monday that the application filed by the Lake Bomoseen Association and the Lake Bomoseen Preservation Trust was removed from its technical hold status last week per the applicants’ request.

