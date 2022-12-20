CASTLETON — The lake association’s application for an herbicide permit is no longer on technical hold.
Misha Cetner, lake and shoreland ecologist at the Department of Environmental Conservation, stated in an email on Monday that the application filed by the Lake Bomoseen Association and the Lake Bomoseen Preservation Trust was removed from its technical hold status last week per the applicants’ request.
The application is for permission to use ProcellaCOR, an herbicide, to help control the amount of milfoil in Lake Bomoseen. It was filed in early 2022 and not long after was met with a great deal of public opposition. In May, the LBA said it would place its application on technical hold until August, and then in August said it would remain on hold until the end of the year.
Cetner stated that he’ll resume the review of the application at some point but doesn’t have an estimate on when a draft decision will be published.
Once the draft is ready, it will be posted to bit.ly/0317App and be open to a public comment period.
Cetner said he couldn’t easily quantify how much of the review he was able to complete before it was placed on technical hold. It has received comments from the Department of Fish and Wildlife, Department of Health, and the Wetlands Program, he noted.
“For next steps, I’ll be completing my review of those comments,” Cetner stated.
Bob Stannard, a leading voice in the opposition to the herbicide, said this week that even though he is an LBA member with property on the lake, he wasn’t notified about the permit being taken off technical hold.
Stannard accused the LBA’s board of trustees of trying to hide its activities.
“Without any public input, without ever having any kind of public forum on this application and on a Friday afternoon in the holiday season when nobody is paying attention, they have now taken their application off hold and asked the DEC to go forehead and review this idea of spraying Lake Bomoseen with a toxic chemical to kill milfoil,” he said.
Under “latest news” on its webpage, the LBA states that it has removed the technical hold on its permit, though it’s not clear when this message was posted.
The LBA’s last Facebook post was made on Nov. 18, asking people to comment on the governor’s proposed budget, which the LBA claims will have less funds available for aquatic nuisance species control. The LBA claims this will impact its greeter program and the suction harvesting it does for milfoil.
The day before, the LBA posted the results of this year’s milfoil harvest. It claims that 95% of the 212 acres that were listed as harvestable in a 2016 survey netted 1,358 cubic yards of milfoil, about the same amount as in 2021.
This effort cost $46,498, according to the LBA, though it received a grant of $11,511 from the DEC Aquatic Nuisance Control Grant-in-Aid program to offset that. Doug and Maureen Casella also lent the LBA the use of skimming equipment free of charge.
Former LBA interim president Sam Drazin said in a text message Monday that Liz Bird is the new LBA president. Attempts to reach Bird for comment were unsuccessful.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.