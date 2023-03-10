Boat is seen
Buy Now

Boaters head out onto Lake Bomoseen for a day of boating in May 2022.

 FILE Photo by Jon Olender

A bill introduced in January that would put a moratorium on the use of herbicides in Vermont lakes is scheduled to be taken up by a House committee next week, right before an important legislative deadline.

H.31, “An act relating to aquatic nuisance control” is on the House Committee on Environment and Energy agenda for Wednesday starting at 9 a.m. First will be an introduction and walk-through of the bill. It was sponsored by Rep. Seth Bongartz, D-Manchester, who is a ranking member of the committee.

keith.whitcomb@rutlandherald.com

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.