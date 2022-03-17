The Rutland County Community Land Trust is moving around the corner.
The organization’s leadership had already announced plans to move out of the Tuttle Building, converting its offices there to housing space. Executive Director Mary Cohen said Thursday they will move into the former Rutland Herald building on Wales Street after a $175,000 renovation.
“We’re really busting out at the seams here,” said Cohen, who put the staff headcount at 18. “We’re probably doubling our space. ... Our maintenance staff will have one giant space for storing all our materials, whereas now it’s scattered among several properties. This’ll be more efficient. ... Repurposing that building is so important to downtown.”
Cohen said the new office will give them not just some much-desired elbow room, but options to expand.
“We’re trying to build our property development capacity,” Cohen said. “As we add more projects to our portfolio, that requires more maintenance staff as well.”
The Tuttle Block offices will be converted into three apartments, joining the 13 already in the building. Cohen said they hope to start work on that in April and be all set up in their new office May 1.
In the meantime, landlord Belden Co. is undergoing extensive renovations. Zoning Administrator Andrew Strniste said the project did not need a zoning permit because the building will continue to be used as an office. He said the building permit lists the construction estimate at $175,000.
Justin Belden said the space, which has been vacant since the Herald moved to Grove Street in 2017, is being gutted and rebuilt.
“It needed quite a bit,” Belden said. “It’s all new mechanical systems, electric,” he said. “We stripped it right to the frame of the building. ... It’s a 130-year-old building.”
Belden already rents out the basement to Healthy Design, a medical manufacturing company, and half of the upper floor remains available. He said they are working to line up funding for clean-up work that will have to happen before development of the parking pit next to the building, which is part of the property.
Cohen said she was happy to find space downtown.
“I think the staff is really excited,” she said. “We haven’t been together through quite a long time with COVID. With new leadership (Cohen took over at the end of 2020) I think everyone’s ready for a fresh start.”
