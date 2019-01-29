Poultney resident Neil Vreeland and the town manager said they’ll meet Wednesday with Poultney Properties LLC representatives to discuss harassment Vreeland said he and his wife have endured because they’re opposed to the property owner bringing a Dollar General to town.
“The owner of the property has caused some lights in the building such that they ... project on Neil Vreeland’s property and on property across Main Street,” said Poultney Town Manager Paul Donaldson. “Some folks are alleging that the lights are projecting into their living space.”
On Jan. 14, Vreeland filed a motion for protective order and extraordinary relief in Environmental court against Poultney Properties LLC.
Vreeland’s neighbors, Patricia Estrada, Emily Fish and Carl Diethelm, all of whom live at 51 Main St., each submitted letters and photographs of the floodlight shining from the top floor window of the Vemas building out toward the street during the day and at night beginning Jan. 15.
“I have literally lost sleep over this,” Diethelm said in a Poultney Select Board meeting on Monday.
Vreeland distributed photographs to the board depicting a large, white, circular light positioned directly in front of the window shining out toward Main Street and onto Vreeland’s property in the middle of the night.
“It’s one of those worksite floodlights,” Vreeland said. “It’s raised up high enough that it shines over my 9-foot-tall fence and directs right into our dining room, our kitchen, our bedroom and the entire back of the house.”
Vreeland said he spoke directly with property owner Leonard Knappmiller’s attorneys seeking relief from the lights. The attorneys informed him they had already spoken with their client before claiming later that their client said he moved the lights, and they “won’t be a problem.”
A week later, Vreeland said Knappmiller’s attorneys told him the light had been moved to a different wall, so Vreeland sent them a photograph of the light, which he said continued to shine into his house.
Vreeland said he then invited the attorneys to see the light for themselves, but they refused.
“This is a very, very distressing situation,” Vreeland said.
“He’s going around ... our bylaws,” said Select Board Chairman Jeff King. “He’s got the lights inside, in the building.”
Donaldson said the town attorney spoke more than once with Knappmiller’s attorney, but didn’t want to express information regarding potential litigation.
“We’re trying to see if we can resolve it without having to go through litigation,” Donaldson said.
“In my opinion, they’re doing it to make me, and my wife especially, to get us to back off fighting Dollar General,” Vreeland said.
When contacted Tuesday, Knappmiller said he had no comment on the documents.
Vreeland said the light was, at one point, on 24 hours a day, but is now no longer on during the day.
“Potentially, it’s a zoning issue,” Donaldson said. “There is a bylaw that says you’re not permitted to allow nuisance lights to beam on other peoples’ property.”
When asked if the town could fine Knappmiller, Donaldson said there would be a number of steps that came first.
“You’ve got to write a violation letter, you have to wait for a response, if they don’t respond, you have to go to the next step,” Donaldson said. “(Take an) enforcement action ... hopefully with this hearing on Wednesday, there will be some sort of resolution, otherwise we’ll have to revisit what we’re going to to.”
In late February 2017, Poultney Properties LLC submitted a zoning permit application for 61 Beaman St. to approve a location for retail business.
After hearings and reviews, the application was denied by the Development Review Board on June 28.
Donaldson said Knappmiller, the property owner, filed an appeal in July and the case is ongoing.
“He bought it with the intention to put a Dollar General there almost two years ago ... there are summary judgments pending in environmental court,” Donaldson said in October. “In the meantime, he petitioned to get the zoning.”
David Cooper, of the Rutland firm Facey Goss & McPhee PC, represents the property owner. Cooper presented a petition Tuesday calling for a vote by Australian ballot to amend town zoning bylaws to include “Mixed Commercial/Light Industrial” use into Article III’s table of uses, and to allow “Mixed Commercial/Light Industrial” within the Village Industrial Zoning District.
A second petition, submitted by the “undersigned registered voters of the Town of Poultney” and signed by 264 residents, according to a statement from resident C.B. Hall, calls for zoning amendments of its own.
The petition asked that the table of uses for the Village Industrial Zone be amended to require “Conditional Use Approval;” for Article IV to require “entrances and exits to the parking lot shall be on non-residential streets;” that “Retail Use in the Village Industrial Zone shall not exceed 5,000 square feet” and that hours of operation and lighting be limited to between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m.
“Now (planning commissioners) have to put together a report and recommendations if they think anything should be changed,” Donaldson said. “It’s ultimately up to the Select Board.”
Cooper could not be reached for comment.
Hall spoke against the company’s petition, claiming that the installation of a Dollar General would result in an immediate drop in sales for local stores while only providing a handful of low-end jobs.
katelyn.barcellos
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.