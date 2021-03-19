Tara Kelly might have managed to sell off the last city-owned properties before her last day on the job.
Kelly, who will depart as zoning administrator once Mayor David Allaire appoints a successor, who would then be approved by the Board of Aldermen, said Friday the city-owned properties committee has recommended sale agreements on the last three properties on the city inventory.
“I didn’t really expect it to wrap up this way, so it’s nice,” she said.
The properties were almost all claimed by the city after nobody bid on them at tax sale. Kelly oversaw a process where they would be offered at low prices to buyers who signed agreements to fix them up and either live in them or actively rent them.
Karin Cioffi offered $23,000 for 30 Lincoln Ave.
“It was a pretty hard repair — had a hole in the roof and needs a lot of TLC,” Kelly said. “She’s planning to completely renovate it. It already had two units; she’s going to keep it as two units, but her goal is quality rental housing close to the downtown.”
John Janoski is poised to buy 119 Park Ave. for $21,500, renovating it into a single-family home with an accessory unit.
“It’s adjacent to some of the buildings NeighborWorks rehabilitated, so it’s in the stretch of Park Avenue that’s had some investment,” Kelly said. “He’s a young man in his very early 20s working in partnership with his grandfather.”
Ryan Walton, who Kelly said has a successful track record fixing up rental properties in the city, offered $10,000 for 77 South Main St. Kelly said the building next door was the site of a fire and is being rebuilt after selling at tax sale. Kelly said Walton tends to work in partnership with the Homeless Prevention Center, which offers support services to help keep its clients in rental housing.
Kelly said while none of those are the highest prices fetched by properties sold through the committee — 109 Forest St. went for roughly $35,000 — they are all high, with most of the properties that pass through the committee selling in the $1,000 to $5,000 range.
“I think the real estate market’s changing,” she said. “I think people are looking for those deals where they can invest, and they’re confident they will get a return.”
Kelly isn’t quite out the door yet. Mayor Allaire said Friday that while he was not ready to name any names ahead of submitting one to the Board of Aldermen on April 5, he did have her successor lined up.
“We have made a choice, and they have accepted,” he said. “We’re there, so it’s good.”
