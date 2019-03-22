While police and emergency responders were called out to a number of crashes and slide-offs in Vermont on Friday, Rutland County seems to have been spared the worst of it.
Around 7:40 a.m. Friday, Vermont State Police announced that Vermont Route 22A in nearby Addison County was shut down because of a “serious car accident” north of Route 17. The road remained closed for about four hours.
According to police, Ian Labounty, 28, of Crown Point, New York, was driving north in a 2013 Subaru Impreza and Cecile Druzba, 57, of South Burlington, was southbound in a 2013 Honda Accord.
Police said Labounty drove left of center and the Impreza struck the Accord. The impact caused the Impreza to overturn and come to rest on its roof while the Accord traveled off the roadway, ultimately coming to rest on a private lawn.
All involved were taken to the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington.
Druzba died, police said, and Labounty and Druzba’s passenger, Jacques Marton, 62, of South Burlington, were treated and released.
The crash was reported around 7 a.m. Friday. Police said the roads were snow-covered and slippery at the time.
Police said Labounty might have fallen asleep while he was driving, possibly because he took drugs that could have made him sleepy.
Two officers trained as drug recognition experts concluded Labounty was under the influence and was unable to operate a vehicle safely.
A sample of Labounty’s blood was collected and a toxicology report is pending.
Labounty has been cited for driving under the influence: drugs and grossly negligent driving resulting in death.
Adam Silverman, a spokesman for the Vermont State Police, said in a tweet Friday that troopers across the state had responded to “nearly 100 vehicle crashes and slide-offs statewide, including several multi-vehicle pileups.”
Sgt. Doug Norton, of the Vermont State Police barracks in Rutland, said troopers there had responded to a number of crashes and slide-offs on Friday but nothing that resulted in serious injuries.
Rutland City Police Chief Brian Kilcullen said his department hadn’t handled any serious crashes on Friday.
“Didn’t really have much sticking to the road at this elevation,” Kilcullen said by text.
Officer Justin Szarejko, of the Castleton Police Department, said officers there had responded to two cars going off of roadways but no one was hurt.
Brandon Police Chief Christopher Brickell said he hadn’t seen any serious problems either as of about 2 p.m.
“The roads were pretty nasty earlier, but now they’re just wet,” he said.
Brickell said police responded to one car that slid off the road, but no one was hurt.
The roads may not have been a major problem in Rutland County on Friday during the day, but there were still reasons to be cautious.
The National Weather Service put a “winter weather advisory” into effect, which was scheduled to stay in effect until Saturday around noon.
The advisory predicted moderate snow with accumulation of 2 to 6 inches in western Rutland County and other parts of Vermont, as well as wind gusts of up to 40 mph.
Gov. Phil Scott also urged caution for Vermont drivers, tweeting, “Our first ‘Spring’ snow storm is here — please stay safe and drive carefully today. And thank you to all our VTrans road crews for working so hard both today and throughout the winter. You can track plow trucks on the road here: http://plowtrucks.vtrans.vermont.gov/”
A news release from Green Mountain Power said workers for the utility were prepared for outages Friday night into Saturday because of predictions of heavy, wet snow across Vermont.
“Roger Hill, who forecasts for utilities, says this system packs the heavy moisture and intensity Vermont is seeing more frequently due to climate change. The moisture and fluctuating temperatures hovering around freezing also increase the potential for ice jams,” the release said.
Mike Burke, GMP’s chief of field operations, called the increased intensity of Vermont storms the “new normal.”
“Heavier, wetter snow creates greater risk for power lines. We’re watching out for that heavy, concrete-like snow that can cause a lot of damage to the system,” Burke said.
Calls to the police departments in Fair Haven and Killington were not immediately returned Friday.
patrick.mcardle
@rutlandherald.com
