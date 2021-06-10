It’s bear season.
Social media lit up with bear sightings in the city in the last week — Killington Avenue and Ronaldo Court in particular — and state officials are once again issuing warnings about not feeding the hungry foragers.
City Animal Control Officer Tim Jones said he had received a number of calls about bears recently, but had not kept track of them because he refers them to the state — his job is to deal with domestic animals. State officials available Thursday didn’t have numbers regarding bear incursions into the city either, but said there had definitely been a recent increase.
“Our department puts out press releases every year multiple times about bird feeders, trash left unattended,” said Lt. Keith Gallant, who oversees game wardens in the southern district of the Vermont Department of Fish and Wildlife. “Things of that nature tend to bring in bears. They have an incredible sense of smell, and they’re on the prowl for an easy meal.”
The city has seen a seeming bump of bear visitations in recent years. Last summer, the Village Snack Bar got bear-proof dumpsters after one was seen rummaging through the restaurant’s trash.
The spot was further into the city than bears usually venture. Two years ago, the U.S. Forest Service tightened restrictions on campers and hikers to keep them from inadvertently feeding bears.
“We think people are generally trying to do the right thing and keep bears from being fed when they should not be,” Gallant said. “Once you’re aware a bear is getting some food from your trash or your compost or your chicken coop or your beehives or your bird feeder, it’s your responsibility to take steps to secure it.”
Shelley Lutz of the Pine Hill Partnership said she had gotten a call Thursday expressing concern about what the bear sightings in the city might mean for the park, but she said she had heard no reports of any of them menacing hikers or cyclists.
“I’ve never seen anything — I saw a deer yesterday,” she said. “There is a history of people seeing a black bear moving through — moving pretty quickly. The place where we would see the bears is the Carriage Trail. ... All those beaches there — that’s where the bears should be hanging out.”
gordon.dritschilo
@rutlandherald.com
