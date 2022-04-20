Rutland’s latest mural shows support for Ukraine and its residents while the country remains under invasion by Russian forces.
Painted on Friday on Center Street by local artist Kathryn Wiegers, the mural depicts a girl gathering sunflowers while wearing a cape based on the Ukrainian flag. It joins other murals in the downtown including “Batman vs. Griffin” on Merchants Row, “Wise Man” on Wales Street and “Everything Is Going To Be OK,” on West Street, also by Wiegers.
Wiegers said she was inspired by what she is seeing and hearing about the situation in Ukraine.
“As an artist, I just wanted to help, using my talent to help people express their support,” she said.
Wiegers said she had gotten suggestions about doing a piece that showed support for Ukraine.
She said Steve Costello, a vice president at Green Mountain Power and an active supporter of downtown art projects in Rutland, helped her find the spot on Center Street.
Andy Paluch, who owns the building and whose fiance, Logan Seely, opened Wild Kind Toys, said he’s always appreciated the downtown artwork.
“I feel like it’s one of the things that makes Rutland special, having the murals up on the buildings,” he said.
Paluch said Costello came to Wild Kind recently and explained what Wiegers was planning.
“We were very pleased and proud to host it on the building,” he said.
Paluch said he and Seely have been “kind of heartbroken” watching the news reports from Ukraine, so the particular subject of Wiegers’ latest piece spoke to them. He called it “fantastic.”
“I think the subject of the piece was very compelling, thinking about all the kids and families that are suffering and you hope have the resilience to bounce back so it was moving to us to have this one in particular,” he said.
Having the mural show a child is appealing to Paluch and Seely, too. He said it reminded him that kids can find kindness, reflected in the store name, “Wild Kind,” very easily but that can be disrupted by cruelty in the world.
Wiegers agreed that the Center Street building, home to a toy store, was a fitting place for a piece that seems to show the innocence of youth.
“(Costello) found the perfect place for it. What’s better than Wild Kind Toys? (It shows) their vision of youth and the future,” she said.
Wiegers said she didn’t base the girl on the mural on a particular Ukrainian child she had seen in news coverage, but she said the art allowed her to respond to current events.
“I think as an artist when something’s happening, this is just how you express it,” she said.
In April 2020, Wiegers painted an image inspired by “Rosie the Riveter,” but Rosie was wearing a mask, on which was painted the Superman S-shield, and Rosie’s arm had a tattoo of 802, the area code for phone numbers in Vermont, and a drawing of the Green Mountain State.
She said the piece, which was outside the Chaffee Art Center, showed that her art sometimes reflected current events.
However, she said she wanted the latest mural to stand on its own and said she didn’t want the artist to overshadow the art in this case.
Wiegers said she’s mostly working in Burlington and Essex these days, but said neighbors here in the city could expect more murals in the future.
“Because I live in Rutland, I can’t really help myself here and there. I do enjoy putting artwork up,” she said.
patrick.mcardle
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.