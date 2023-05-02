A Rutland jury couldn’t agree on whether to hand it to Captain Hook Tuesday.
The jury was a mixture of fifth-graders from Rutland Intermediate School and Shrewsbury Mountain School gathered at the Rutland County civil courthouse for the annual Law Day mock trial. The event, organized by the Rutland County Bar Association, sees local lawyers donning costumes and personas to perform a legal dispute between fictional characters. Tuesday marked the first time in had been held in-person since the pandemic.
In past years, organizers have used “Frozen,” “The Hunger Games,” the “Avengers” and “Star Wars” franchises as the basis for mock trials. This year, with a new “Peter Pan” movie just out, Captain Hook (played by Elijah LaChance) sued the Crocodile (played by Rutland County State’s Attorney Ian Sullivan) for biting off his hand — and taking one of his prized pistols with it.
The performance follows (mostly) normal courtroom procedure and showcases actual legal arguments. Karl Anderson, representing Captain Hook, got his client to testify that he was a “privateer,” rather than a pirate, and that 10% of his plunder was donated to “Save the Manatees.” Hook also testified that the battles between his crew and Peter Pan’s Lost Boys were staged as part of a tourist attraction.
Hook admitted that he pointed a pistol at Tinkerbell and declared “something along the lines of, ‘Your flying days are over,’” but insisted it was all part of the show.
“Mr. Crocodile completely misconstrued my meaning,” he said.
The loss of Hook’s hand, Anderson told the jury, not only caused him pain and suffering but also incurred losses in his business as a privateer.
Public Defender Mary Kay Lanthier, who normally finds herself opposite Sullivan in the courtroom, sat at the table with him as the Crocodile’s defense attorney, using her opening remarks to tell the jury that her client came from a very sad background.
“His mom was turned into luggage,” she said. “His dad left the nest before he was hatched.”
The Crocodile himself testified that the “vibes” were off during the battle and that he felt the need to come to Tinkerbell’s aid.
“I reached up with my jaws and I tried to get the pistol and I got his arm, too,” Sullivan said. “The time for talking was over. ... I thought it was her or his hand, and I chose her.”
Thomas Bixby, in character as the pirate lackey Mr. Smee, claimed that he had tried to shoo away the crocodile, but admitted under cross-examination that he had been hiding behind a treasure chest during the incident. Assistant Attorney General Philissa Jones Prescott, in character as Tinkerbell, communicated solely by ringing a bell. Lanthier attempted to establish a code for her answers, but Tinkerbell’s enthusiasm frequently led to her overshoot the specified number of dings.
Judge Megan Shafritz had her work cut out maintaining courtroom decorum, admonishing Mr. Smee for offering gold coins to the jurors and Tinkerbell for taking a selfie with the Crocodile — “No cameras in the courtroom.”
Shafirtz also instructed the jury on the legal standard for deciding the case, saying that a person can use reasonable force to defend another person who would themselves be entitled to use force in self-dense. That person, the judge said, must be “in immediate danger of bodily harm,” and can only use enough force to stop the attack.
Shafirtz said to find for the Crocodile, the jury must determine that “an ordinary, reasonable person” would have done the same thing. She then corrected herself, telling the jury they should instead consider “what a reasonable crocodile would have done.”
The jury deadlocked, with clerk Teri Corsones telling the others that a lone juror insisted it was unreasonable for the Crocodile to have swallowed the whole hand.
The character of Peter Pan himself was listed in the events program, to be played by Toni Dutil, and the absence drew a few in-character quips, such as at the end when Shafritz offered to have the Marshall “haul in” Peter Pan. Lanthier declined, but noted Pan was “under subpoena.”
“He was,” Shafritz confirmed. “We’ll deal with that later.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.