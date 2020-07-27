MONTPELIER — A rally to show support for law enforcement in the Capital City Saturday turned ugly after protesters showed up to support the Black Lives Matter movement.
A video from the event has gone viral where a white woman is seen saying Black lives don’t matter to her.
Montpelier Police Chief Brian Peete was in attendance for the event. Peete said about 100 people were in attendance for the rally and then about 50 protesters showed up. He said the crowd started to grow, and in the end, there were over 200 people on each side.
Pictures and videos shared on social media from the event showed people getting in each other’s faces and yelling at each other. The chief said as the group of protesters grew, they started to move up next to those attending the rally and that’s when things got contentious.
Peete said things never got to a point where he thought police needed to intervene. He said one person called 911 to ask police to stop one of the protesters from using a bullhorn to try and drown out the rally speakers.
The rally was in response to worldwide protests over how Black people are treated by police. Those protests were sparked by the killing of George Floyd, a Black man who was killed in May after a white police officer in Minneapolis kneeled on Floyd’s neck for just under nine minutes.
Those who have attended the protests have called for police reform and some have called for abolishing police entirely. Saturday’s rally was meant for those who wanted to show police they still have public support.
Peete was in a unique situation Saturday. He was at a rally supporting law enforcement, doing his job as the city’s police chief. But he, as a Black man, was also being supported by the protesters. And he was watching both sides go at each other’s throats.
“Folks need to have constructive conversations,” he said. “The emotion, I get it, it’s righteous. I mean, everyone is emotionally charged about things like this. But when you get emotional, no matter what your stance is, you gotta step back from the emotion. If you really want to solve the problem, we have to talk to each other constructively. We have to have these tough conversations with each other so each person can see the viewpoint of other.”
Peete said he’s getting tired of the anger and the emotion.
“Yelling and screaming at each other is not going to do anyone any good,” he said.
He’s only had the job for less than a month, but Peete has already held sessions with the public looking to start and continue those conversations.
Miranda Hyatt, 25, of Montpelier, was a protester at the rally. Hyatt said she went to support Black lives and left learning the state is much more racist than she had believed.
“I saw a lot of older people screaming in the counter-protesters’ face. And I’ve seen people scream Black lives don’t matter,” she said.
Hyatt said she was able to take a photo of two men in camouflage ripping down Black Lives Matter posters. She said they were also screaming Black lives don’t matter.
“I knew racism probably existed in Vermont, but I didn’t know it was so prevalent,” she said.
A video shared on social media supports Hyatt’s account of the events. The video, which was first posted on Instagram, shows a white woman holding a sign calling Black Lives Matter a terrorist organization.
She yells at one of the protesters, “Black lives don’t matter at all to me. White lives matter. You’ve had everything free. … Blacks have been coddled for years.”
The woman later said, “Black lives don’t (expletive) matter to me.”
City Manager William Fraser was also at the rally and he witnessed the woman’s outburst. Fraser said he saw people were recording the “ugly exchange” and he knew it would make its way to social media.
The city manager said he recognized Montpelier has police officers who deserve credit for the work they do. He also understands and supports the Black Lives Matter cause.
Because Montpelier is the state’s capital, it’s no stranger to protests or rallies. Those events aren’t always calm.
Fraser said the Westboro Baptist Church held a protest in the city in 2009 which generated “a lot of nasty comments.” The organization is known for holding protests at the funerals of soldiers killed in action because they believe the soldiers were killed due to acceptance of homosexuality from the general public.
The rally to support law enforcement had a permit from the state. The protesters didn’t have such a permit and some wanted them booted off of the State House lawn.
Matthew Romei, chief of the Capitol Police, said he saw a crowd of people angry at each other Saturday.
“It’s honestly kind of unfortunate. The State House lawn’s always been a place for people to come and express their points of view no matter what that point of view is,” Romei said.
The chief said the lawn is under the control of the state Department of Buildings and General Services. That department would have to ask people to be removed.
Romei said short of that or people engaging in destruction of property or violence, they are allowed protest or rally for whatever cause they want, as long as it doesn’t happen in the middle of the night. He said rallies and protests are protected under the U.S. Constitution’s freedom of speech and freedom of assembly.
