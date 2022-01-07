MONTPELIER — A bill that will provide flexibility with respect to Town Meeting Day elections, but no mandates and no funding, cleared the House in record time Friday morning and was forwarded to Gov. Phil Scott for his signature.
With statutory deadlines for warning March elections looming, lawmakers approved legislation that will provide municipalities that typically hold traditional town meetings the same latitude they were afforded as result of the pandemic a year ago.
Barring an unexpected veto, those towns and school districts will be allowed, if they choose, to temporarily shift to Australian ballot voting to conduct business this year. They will also be afforded the opportunity to postpone their annual meetings to a potentially safer date if they want to stick with their floor vote format.
Both are options, not requirements and towns that opt to use Australian ballot can, if they choose, mail those ballots to all active registered voters under a statutory provision approved by the Legislature last year. School districts have that same option, though exercising requires the consent of select boards in all member towns.
The cost of mailing ballots — either to all voters, or only to those who request them — won’t be subsidized by the state again this year.
A last-minute amendment proposed by Rep. Casey Toof, R-St. Albans, would have compelled municipalities voting by Australian ballot to mail them to all active registered voters and included $1 million to cover that cost.
Toof pitched that amendment — first to mostly skeptical members of the House Government Operations Committee and later to the full House — Friday morning without success.
In the absence of one member, the committee voted, 8-2, against recommending the change to legislation that was introduced on Tuesday, cleared the Senate on Wednesday, was forwarded to the House on Thursday night and approved with one minor adjustment before noon on Friday.
The committee’s concerns were largely logistical and while they acknowledged Toof’s past attempts to require universal mail-in voting in municipalities that elect to use Australian ballot, most had misgivings about incorporating the change on the fly given the testimony they’d received and the election calendar.
“We felt that the timeliness raises some sufficient obstacles for local towns given the amendment is not permissive, it’s mandatory,” Rep. Peter Anthony, D-Barre, told lawmakers while presenting the committee’s findings during the virtual session.
Toof’s amendment would have permanently changed Vermont’s election law with the expressed goal of increasing voter participation in local elections. The other changes, essentially mirror legislation approved a year ago and extend temporary accommodation in response to a pandemic that has lasted longer than expected.
“No one could have anticipated this,” Anthony said of a recent surge in COVID-19 cases that he argued underscored the need to give cities, towns, school districts and other municipalities reasonable — but temporary — alternatives to holding floor votes on the first Tuesday in March.
One change that was incorporated in the just-passed legislation forbids municipalities that haven’t historically voted by Australian ballot from asking voters to permanently adopt that voting method for some, or all of its articles, by Australian ballot this year. In municipalities where floor votes haven’t already been abandoned whether they should be in the future will have to wait until one of those moderated meetings and decided by voters in the room at the time.
That change was incorporated with the Senate’s consent in the midst of a whirlwind process that required both chambers to suspend their rules in order to send a clear signal to local officials as soon as possible.
Toof’s amendment, which wasn’t without support in the House, would have delayed that. Where the $1 million in funding would come from was still an open question and Senate approval of a last-minute change to rushed legislation would have been required.
Anthony said the committee concluded the simplest course was to stick with what worked last year and leave it to municipalities to decide how they should proceed.
Rep. John Gannon, D-Wilmington, agreed fast action was required.
“We need to get this bill passed so towns can make an important decision,” he said, urging support for a bill that passed unanimously after Toof’s amendment was rejected by a split vote that wasn’t too close to call.
david.delcore
@timesargus.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.