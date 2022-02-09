MONTPELIER — The Senate Education Committee considered how best to address problematic school mascots on Tuesday.
The committee heard testimony from both local Indigenous and state education leaders on S.139, a bill which proposes “prohibit a public school or public postsecondary school from having or adopting a name, symbol or image that depicts or refers to a racial or ethnic group, individual, custom or tradition and that is used as a mascot, nickname, logo, letterhead or team name of the school.”
Any school not in compliance within three years of the bill’s passage would be ineligible for competition in Vermont Principals’ Association-sanctioned events.
An identical bill, H.641, was recently introduced in the House.
Chief Don Stevens, of the Nulhegan Band of the Coosuk-Abenaki Nation, addressed the committee to voice his objection to the use of such names and images, stating they neither represent nor honor local Indigenous peoples.
“I always think it’s problematic when somebody uses something that’s not of their culture … especially without informed consent,” he said, adding that education about Indigenous culture was “sorely lacking” in schools.
Stevens noted that while putting on black face makeup is socially unacceptable, people tend not to have the same reaction to dressing in Native regalia and costumes.
He said white Europeans created mascots, not Native Americans, so it’s up to them to address it.
“We didn’t tell somebody else to use imagery that doesn’t belong to them, that belongs to another culture. They decided to do that on their own. So they have to take it away, not me,” he said. “Do we like it? No. Do we think is morally right? No.”
Sen. Joshua Terenzini, R-Rutland, referenced the mascot debate at Rutland High School — which recently reinstated the “Raider” name and arrowhead logo after the School Board voted to retire it in late 2020 — to ask Stevens whether it would have been acceptable to keep the name but discard the logo.
Stevens granted that the Raider name on its own wasn’t problematic, however, it’s context was.
“As soon as that name was founded on Indigenous identity or was founded on Indigenous symbols, then it is inherently linked to that,” he said. “So it will — regardless if you change it from the arrowhead or not — that term originated from an Indian or a Native image (or) background because you can’t change your history.”
He added that any efforts to rebrand the name would need to acknowledge that history.
Oliver Olsen, chair of the Vermont Board of Education, stressed the need to bring closure to mascot issues around the state.
He argued that protracted debates, like the one in Rutland, are disrupting school boards from focusing on other more pressing local matters.
Olsen presented the committee with a proposal to create a process by which the overall branding of schools, including mascots, would be reviewed and approved by the state board.
He noted the proposal was preliminary and had not yet been discussed by the full board.
Olsen reported that 45% of school mascots in the state are animals and 35% are based on a “defining characteristic of a group of people.” The remainder are based on objects or mythical figures.
The proposal would include a one-time process to review and approve all existing branding, as well as require schools to submit any changes and new branding for re-approval.
Under the proposal, the public would be able to file any objections to a school’s branding by August of this year. Any objections would require the local school board to conduct a “self-review, which would include historical research and education” to understand the origins of the mascot and branding. The school board would then submit its findings to the state board by December, which would, in turn, render a decision after further review and hearings.
Olsen clarified that anyone would be able to raise objections, not just parties directly impacted by the branding.
The process would include statutory criteria that would mandate any proposed branding not be permitted to “reference or stereotype the likeness feature symbols, traditions or other characteristics that are specific to the race, creed, color, national origin, sexual orientation or gender identity of any person or group of people.” Mascots would also be prohibited from depicting any person, group or organization associated with the repression of others.
Olsen’s proposal also suggested using federal funding to help schools cover the cost of transitioning to new uniforms and branding.
Sen. Brian Campion, D-Bennington, indicated support for the proposal, however, he questioned if the timeline might be too ambitious and not give the public enough time to weigh in.
He later raised concerns about the appropriateness of creating a statutory definition of mascots, stating, “it just doesn’t feel right.”
Olsen explained that the aggressive timeline was an effort to “rip the Band-Aid off,” noting the disruptive debates that have erupted in communities during the past couple years.
“I think we’re just at a point where we need to move on,” he said.
Stevens weighed in to suggest any process should include accommodations for ethnic and racial groups that may want to use images that are culturally significant to them.
Jennifer Samuelson, vice chair of the state board, recommended the body that reviews and approves school branding should be expanded to include more diverse views.
Following the testimony, Terenzini argued that the mascot issue, like most issues, is best left to local school boards.
“If we advance this legislation, we’re once again taking more local control away and centralizing it in Montpelier,” he said.
However, Sen. Cheryl Hooker, D/P-Rutland, countered that mascots extended beyond a local matter.
“This is an issue that is being discussed all over the country because people are being offended by the use of their culture,” she said.
Across the country, about 20 state legislatures have enacted or are considering laws addressing the use of Indigenous-themed mascots in K-12 schools, according to a state activity tracker on the National Congress of American Indians website.
Last year, Colorado, Nevada and Washington enacted bans.
Around the Northeast, Maine passed a law banning the use of Indigenous-themed mascots and names in 2019 and bills have been introduced in Massachusetts and New York.
Connecticut also passed a law stating that municipalities with schools that use Indigenous-themed mascots or names will lose grant funding from the state’s two tribal casinos.
Last month, New Hampshire lawmakers introduced a bill prohibiting the use of Indigenous American mascots in public schools, colleges and universities.
