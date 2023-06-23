MONTPELIER — Though they may feel differently about the results, representatives from both major parties believe the number of vetoes and veto overrides says something about state government that needs to change.

On Tuesday, the largely Democratic General Assembly voted to override five bills vetoed by Republican Gov. Phil Scott. Among them was the $8.4 billion state budget. Scott has vetoed more bills than any other Vermont governor, many of them this session.

