MONTPELIER — It was back to business for lawmakers at the opening session of the Legislature on Tuesday.
House Speaker Mitzi Johnson and Lt. Gov. David Zuckerman, who presides over the Senate, respectively gaveled in the second year of a biennium that proposes to address landmark legislation on a host of issues.
In some ways, it was also a case of “Back to the Future,” with a return to old bills — paid family leave and minimum wage — from last year. Democratic leaders hope they will garner enough votes this year to override a veto by Republican Gov. Phil Scott, who opposes them over concerns about the impact on the economy.
Other old business includes another attempt, for the third year in a row, to pass a tax and regulate marijuana market, although Johnson, D-South Hero, and Scott have both expressed concern and resistance to passage of a bill until concerns about youth education, driver roadside testing and ensuring a safe product have been addressed.
Also likely to face opposition from Scott are efforts by Democrats and Progressives to pass the Transportation Climate Initiative to tax companies that transport fossil fuels into the state and use the funds to help cut carbon emissions.
Also, the same legislators support the Global Warming Solutions Act to make cutting the state’s carbon emissions by 25% by 2025 legally binding on state agencies.
Scott has indicated he is opposed to both initiatives, again expressing concerns about impact to the economy.
Other potentially contentious legislation would be reform of the state’s 50-year-old Act 250 land-use law that proposes promoting downtown development while tightening restrictions on ridge line development and protecting forests.
It was a smooth opening for both chambers with the focus on setting agendas and the introduction of bills for the session: 59 bills in the House and 63 bills in the Senate.
In her opening address, Johnson first announced the appointment by the governor of two legislators to fill two vacant seats: Kristi Morris, D-Springfield, will fill out the term of the late Bob Forguites; and Rep. Peter Reed, I-Braintree, who replaces Ben Jickling, following his August resignation to take an out-of-state job.
Johnson stressed there was progress last year in some economic areas to retain and attract residents, such as investments in child care, broadband internet, and additional housing units funded by a 2017 bond.
But Johnson said more needed to be done to address the costs of child care, health care and storm damage to homes last Halloween.
Johnson then pivoted to combat climate change, urging support for the Transportation Climate Initiative and the Global Warming Solutions Act to reduce emissions and Vermont’s carbon footprint.
“When I think of the world I want to leave for my nieces and nephew — when I look out in this chamber and think of the children and grandchildren, and in some cases great grandchildren that we represent, I am compelled to act,” Johnson said.
Johnson noted that she would not tolerate the poisonous political discourse in Washington, D.C., seeping into state politics and urged respectful dialog that was “foundational” to the work of the Legislature.
“That disregard of civility and respect will not happen here on my watch,” Johnson said.
Instead, Johnson urged lawmakers to “Break bread with someone outside your committee or party, or age group, or county,” for the greater good of the state.
Zuckerman stressed the need for Vermonters to participate in the political process.
“We’ve seen a lot of activity over the summer and fall, with more Vermonters stepping up on different issues, indicating that they’re going to be more present at the State House, which is a wonderful thing,” Zuckerman said. “We need to both welcome everybody and work to make sure there’s an environment where work can get done productively.”
In his remarks, Senate Pro Tempore Tim Ashe, D/P-Chittenden, focused on the Legislature passing minimum wage and paid family leave, among other priorities.
“We’ll be playing our part to fight climate change in a way that seeks to save Vermont households money,” Ashe said. “We’ll also be supporting new housing development in all corners of the state and working to reform our criminal justice system in a way that improves public safety and better utilizes taxpayer money.
“We look forward to working with Gov. Scott to get these priorities into law,” he added.
The major presence of visitors at the opening session include members of Rights and Democracy Vermont in support of a $15 minimum wage, and members of the Vermont State Employees Association, who took a tour of the State House and whose priorities include safety and security in state buildings, health care and retirement plans, and addressing issues related to mental health and the corrections system.
Devotionals in both chambers were performed by members of the Abenaki Indian tribe in Vermont. In the afternoon, lawmakers began their assigned committee work for the year.
There were no climate change protesters demonstrating Tuesday, but Capitol Police Chief Matthew Romei said protesters were expected to try and disrupt the governor’s State of the State address at 2 p.m. Thursday.
On Friday, members of the Vermont Youth Climate Congress will hold a news conference at 10:30 a.m. in the Cedar Creek Room at the State House and then deliver their Youth Climate Declaration to lawmakers, urging a range of initiatives to combat climate change.
stephen.mills @timesargus.com
