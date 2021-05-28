Amid a second unprecedented session where the coronavirus pandemic loomed large, Vermont lawmakers rallied to take on the difficult work of addressing social inequities.
Through bills, resolutions and proposed constitutional amendments, the Legislature took a number of actions aimed at making Vermont a more inclusive place for historically marginalized populations.
Sen. Joshua Terenzini, R-Rutland, acknowledged that the Legislature effectively used its platform to address a number of social issues this session.
“For good reason, I think the Legislature spent a lot of time this past five months talking about inclusion and diversity, and making sure that everyone felt welcomed and appreciated and respected,” he said. “Everyone in our state deserves the dignity and respect that they are owed.”
Sen. Kesha Ram, D-Chittenden, also noted a willingness to engage in issues of equity and social justice.
She said the murder of George Floyd last May catalyzed what she called “a year of racial reckoning” in the Legislature.
“I think that we've made progress and had difficult conversations in ways that I have not personally experienced before in the Legislature,” she said.
Ram, who is co-chair of the Legislature’s social equity caucus and the first woman of color elected to the Vermont Senate, said she was encouraged by her fellow lawmakers’ commitment.
“I think it's worth celebrating that we are doing the difficult work and starting to get past the symbolic measures and to the metrics of accountability for how we're going to advance equity in state government.”
Ram described “a system that's hungry for systemic change,” noting that while she’s been consistent on the issues she’s advocated for during her dozen-plus years in state government, others seem to be catching up.
In particular, she noted the passage of S.16, which creates a task force to investigate ending suspensions and expulsions in K-12 schools.
Ram noted she had been advocating for a ban on expulsions for children under 8 years of age as far back as 2014, but was met with resistance. This session, however, the Senate Education Committee incorporated her language into the bill.
Another bill she sponsored, S.27, which provides cultural liaisons to support students with limited English proficiency, was folded into the Senate’s miscellaneous education bill.
Ram is also encouraged by the progress the Legislature made in advancing two constitutional amendments.
In April, the Senate voted 26-4 in favor of Proposal 5, which aims to constitutionally guarantee personal reproductive liberty.
The amendment was introduced in 2019 by lawmakers concerned that a more conservative U.S. Supreme Court could overturn the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision which legalized abortion.
Terenzini, who describes himself as pro-life, was one of the senators who opposed the amendment.
“It wasn't a tough decision for me,” he said. “Roe v. Wade is the law of the land. I didn't feel that Prop 5 was necessary.”
Still, Ram pointed out that when reproductive liberties become restricted, low-income women, women of color and nonbinary people with reproductive organs are disproportionately affected.
“We have to be enshrining our reproductive freedoms in the Constitution, as well as acknowledging that reproductive freedom means the ability to carry a healthy pregnancy to term,” she said.
Ram added a great deal of work still needs to be done “across the spectrum of ensuring reproductive health and liberty,” noting that Black women are five times more likely to die in childbirth than white women.
Meanwhile, Proposal 2, which clarifies the prohibition of slavery and indentured servitude in the Vermont Constitution, cleared the Senate last month by a vote of 29-1.
The constitution currently reads, “no person born in this country, or brought from over sea, ought to be holden by law, to serve any person as a servant, slave or apprentice, after arriving to the age of twenty-one years, unless bound by the person’s own consent, after arriving to such age, or bound by law for the payment of debts, damages, fines, costs, or the like.”
Ram called the language, which does not explicitly state that slavery is illegal, “profoundly muddled.”
“If you want that piece of the Constitution to be more than a symbolic memory, it's important to be clear and to have that guidance going forward when we think about issues like human trafficking and prison labor,” she said.
Terenzini agreed that the language needs to be updated.
“In 2021, making sure that we're doing what's right and justice for all is critically important,” he said.
Constitutional amendments must be approved by the Legislature in two separate sessions before being put to voters. The House and Senate already approved both proposals once in 2019. The House did not take up the amendments this session; it has until the end of 2022 legislative session to do so.
Another social justice milestone for the Legislature this year was the approval of J.R.H.2, a joint resolution apologizing for the Legislature’s role in the state’s eugenics program.
Beginning in 1931 with a bill passed by the Legislature, more than 250 Vermonters were sterilized and scores of others were institutionalized or separated from their families as part of a eugenics survey led by UVM Zoologist Henry Perkins.
The survey targeted Vermont’s Abenaki and French-Canadian communities, as well as poorer populations and those deemed mentally or physically unfit.
The resolution states, “That the General Assembly sincerely apologizes and expresses its sorrow and regret to all individual Vermonters and their families and descendants who were harmed as a result of State-sanctioned eugenics policies and practices.”
It goes on to resolve that further action be taken “to address the continuing impact of State-sanctioned eugenics policies and related practices of disenfranchisement and ethnocide leading to genocide.”
Rep. Tom Stevens, D-Waterbury, who was one of the resolution’s sponsors, called the apology “a piece of the whole, big social equity puzzle.”
And while he believes it was necessary work, he admitted it wasn’t easy.
One challenge was educating fellow lawmakers on the history of eugenics in Vermont.
“If no one knows the history, it's really hard for people to think that they did anything wrong or that we, as a state, did anything wrong,” he said.
Being precise with the apology’s language was also key.
When Rep. John Killacky, D-South Burlington, reintroduced the resolution this session after it had been tabled last year, Stevens insisted the apology include the terms “ethnocide” and “genocide.”
He admitted that while they are powerful concepts people aren’t necessarily comfortable applying to local history, they provided an accurate description of what happened in Vermont.
“People traveled a long way towards understanding the history, but couldn't bring themselves to considering those words in the concept of a resolution,” he said.
The resolution ultimately gained unanimous support.
While he was absent for the Senate vote, Terenzini said he supports the measure, explaining that he wasn’t aware of the history of eugenics in Vermont until he entered the Legislature.
“Once I learned of that type of practice and behavior, I was horrified to think that that occurred in our great state,” he said. “Issuing a formal apology from the Legislature is the least that we could do. … We cannot ever go backwards when it comes to practices that are so misguided and disgusting as eugenics.”
With the resolution approved, Stevens said it’s now time for the real work to begin.
“Words are words. We can say we're sorry all we want, but you kind of have to follow up with policies (and) changing your culture.”
As a follow-up, Stevens wants to create a task force that would begin to explore what a truth and reconciliation commission would look like in Vermont.
He said he plans to work with social equity caucus during summer to determine how best to convene that group.
Beyond that, he envisions tangible actions, such as making public monies available to marginalized groups, crafting new legislation that responds to the needs of those groups, and finding ways to build resources that will expand opportunities in areas like education and land ownership.
Ram is also focused on the work ahead.
She said the social equity caucus has become a “critical place” for legislators, advocates and allies to come together to have conversations that center on those most impacted by inequity.
Another joint resolution, J.R.H.6, advanced one of those conversations last week, declaring racism a public health emergency and committing the Legislature to "eradicating systemic racism throughout the State, actively fighting racist practices, and participating in the creation of more just and equitable systems."
The adoption of SR.10, meanwhile, condemned anti-Asian and anti-Pacific Islander hate, and recognized May 2021 as Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander Heritage Month in Vermont.
Ram also highlighted SR.11, a resolution sponsored by all 30 senators, which honored the memory of George Floyd by designating May 25, 2021, as a Day of Remembrance and Action.
“I think that sets us up well to try and ensure that racial justice conversations are not seen as partisan because they're not. They're about making Vermont a welcoming place for the next generation.”
Nonetheless, she said she hopes that it won’t take another “violent and horrific” act to keep lawmakers’ focused on the work that still needs to be done.
