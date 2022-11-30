A lawsuit filed last year against the state related to mosquito spraying and endangered bats is still working its way through the state Environmental Court.
Michael R. Harris, interim director of the Environmental Justice Clinic at Vermont Law School, said Monday that depositions in the case are expected to occur over the winter months with a trial, should there be one, slated for October of next year.
The suit was filed in August by the Vermont Natural Resources Council, and the Center for Biological Diversity against the Agency of Natural Resources.
The lawsuit is intended to compel the ANR to require the Otter Creek Watershed Insect Control District to apply for a “incidental takings permit” for bats, for when the district sprays adulticide to control mosquito populations.
The suit was filed back when the Otter Creek Watershed Insect Control District was known as the Brandon-Leicester-Salisbury-Goshen-Pittsford Insect Control District (BLSG).
The suit is really an appeal to a decision issued by ANR Secretary Julie Moore, denying a request made by Vermont Law School on behalf of a coalition of environmental groups to require the insect control district to file for the incidental takings permit.
In August 2022, the ANR filed a motion to dismiss the case, arguing that the court doesn’t have the legal authority to grant the appellant's request. According to the ANR, it was asked to enforce the Vermont Protection of Endangered Species Act along with a National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System Pesticide General Permit. The appellants accused the mosquito district of violating the Endangered Species Act and its pesticide permit by spraying chemicals that likely harm endangered bats.
“The Agency declined because it disagrees with Appellants that the District’s activities ‘take’ threatened and endangered species,” reads the ANR’s motion. “The Agency determined that the risk of injury was ‘speculative’ and ‘denied’ Appellants’ request that the District be required to apply for an (incidental takings permit).”
The ANR contends that it has the authority to make such a decision and that the law doesn’t allow it to be appealed to the court.
The motion was filed by Kane Smart, general counsel for ANR.
A response to the motion was filed on Sept. 22 by attorney Ron Shems, of Tarrant, Gilles and Shems LLP, representing Vermont Natural Resources Council and the Center for Biological Diversity.
The response notes that the petition asking ANR to require the take permit was filed following a recommendation made by the Vermont Endangered Species Committee that found there was sufficient evidence that the chemicals used by the mosquito district pose a risk to bats.
According to the response, ANR is claiming that it was asked to "order" a take permit, which it says the court can’t make it do.
“(N)either the (Endangered Species Committee) nor the Appellants ever requested that ANR commence an enforcement action against the District,” reads the response. “The request to ANR was simple and clear: based upon the evidence of risk of injury to listed bat species posed by spraying of adulticides by the District, ANR must require a permit under the (Endangered Species Act) for future spraying.”
The response claims ANR could inform the district that it will need a take permit in the future, or require it under its statewide General Permit.
“In either case, such a permitting decision is one that is distinct from any enforcement action that ANR could take in the future against an entity violating the law,” reads the response. “But there is no fair reading of the (Endangered Species Committee) Recommendation or the Petition as an actual or de facto demand that ANR initiate an enforcement action. Accordingly, the Motion to Dismiss must be denied.”
