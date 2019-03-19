A Rutland man is saying the city needs to redo town meeting because the city report was late.
Mark Nowakowski filed a lawsuit in Rutland civil court this week claiming that the tardiness of the city report, which came out the week before the election, kept voters from being able to make informed decisions about the mayor’s race and the various budgetary articles. Everything on the city ballot passed, and Mayor David Allaire fended off a re-election challenge by Michel “Champlain” Messier.
“It’s just time for the city of Rutland to take back the city of Rutland, make it great again,” Nowakowski said. “This place was beautiful. We had manufacturing jobs and fairly inexpensive rentals back in the mid-’90s. I came back nine years ago. I’ve been sitting around watching, and I’ve finally had enough.”
The lawsuit does not challenge the results of the aldermanic race, in which every incumbent seeking re-election was returned to the board.
“I feel most of the aldermen are good people,” Nowakowski said.
Nowakowski, who said he is representing himself, offered a litany of complaints about the city, ranging from the condition of the roads to the court system’s handling of repeat drug offenders. He had little to say about how his perspective on these issues was altered by the city report, other than to say it seemed everyone in city government was asking for more money but not doing their jobs — one of those jobs being putting out the city report on time.
Vermont statute says local elections may be contested by anyone who was eligible to vote who can demonstrate errors in the conduct of the election, fraud or “that for any other reason, the result of the election is not valid.” Will Senning, director of elections at the Vermont secretary of state’s office, said he is unaware of a court ever having overturned a vote under the statute, and that attempts to overturn elections based on tardy town reports are rare.
“I get asked about them a lot, and it’s like people are considering it, but then aren’t pulling the trigger,” he said.
Senning said claimants have to show not just an error, but demonstrate that it affected the outcome.
The city charter says the city report is to be published on or before Nov. 15. City Clerk Henry Heck said the city has not made that deadline in almost a decade.
“One time, in my tenure here, under the Louras administration — ‘09 or ‘10 — is the only time I remember it coming out in that time frame,” he said.
One year, while Christopher Louras was mayor, the report did not come out until after town meeting.
“It usually comes out some time after that November-December time frame and is out, 95 percent of the time, January-February,” Heck said.
Senning said most towns have a deadline of 10 days before town meeting, but even that later deadline gets missed. He said while he was not familiar with the specifics of Rutland’s charter, town report deadlines are typically unrelated to statutes governing warning requirements for local elections.
“These two things are distinct in the law,” he said.
Allaire said he never made an issue of it when he was an alderman and Louras — his predecessor and political rival — was publishing the town report after the deadline.
“I never really gave it any thought,” he said. “When it came out, it came out.”
Allaire said he is responsible for the report, but that his office staff consists of a single assistant he shares with the city attorney and they are too busy preparing the budget during the latter portion of the year to have the town report ready by mid-November. Getting the report out on time, he said, would require more staff. He also said that all the information in the report is available to the public upon request.
Allaire declined to comment about specifics of the lawsuit.
